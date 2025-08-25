Browns Suddenly Have Enticing WR Trade at Their Fingertips
The Cleveland Browns are still in obvious need of wide receiver help heading into the regular season, even after recently picking up former Texas Longhorns standout Isaiah Bond.
Jerry Jeudy is the only proven receiver currently on the Browns' roster. They signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, but he already looks like a major disappointment, which should not come as much of a surprise given that he played for three different teams in 2024.
Cleveland does have a couple of intriguing young options in Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash in addition to Bond, but again, none of those guys have established themselves on the NFL level.
Could the Browns potentially make a trade before the start of the season? Well, a compelling option may have just became available for them, as Jakobi Meyers has requested to be dealt from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Browns should pursue a trade for Jakobi Meyers
Meyers has one year left on his contract and is disgruntled with the way negotiations have gone, so the 28-year-old seems to want out of Las Vegas. That does not necessarily mean that the Raiders will trade him, especially considering they have wide receiver issues in their own right. But the possibility may be there for Cleveland.
Meyers caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season and would instantly slide into the Browns' No. 2 receiver role behind Jeudy. He has been a consistent weapon since entering the league in 2019, and while 2024 represented his first 1,000-yard showing, he did tally 800-plus yards in the three straight campaigns prior.
Cleveland might be willing to part with some decent draft capital in exchange for Meyers, but obviously, his contract situation complicates things. Would the Browns be willing to sign the North Carolina State product to a rather lucrative long-term deal?
Keep in mind that Jeudy is not making a ton of money. Cleveland inked him to a three-year, $52.5 million extension upon trading for him last year. So it's not like the Browns have a ton of money already invested into the wide receiver position. But that then begs the question: how would Jeudy feel about Cleveland paying Meyers more than him? It could create an issue.
Realistically speaking, the Browns probably won't be able to complete a trade for Meyers given all of the logistics involved. But there is no doubt that Cleveland should at least check in with the Raiders to see what it would take to pry him away from the desert.