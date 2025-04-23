Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Aggressive Move After Drafting Travis Hunter
To no one’s surprise, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of holes to fill. They are hanging on by their fingertips to avoid a total rebuild, and to do that, they have to nail this draft.
Their process of winning this draft is going to begin right away with the No. 2 overall pick. With that pick, it is very likely that they are going to select the two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
Hunter has the ability to be a difference maker on both sides of the football and would be a welcome addition to the Browns.
For most teams, that would be enough to call it a day for Round 1, but not for Cleveland. The Browns have the resources and they have the need to push all of their chips into the middle and go get their quarterback of the future.
The question is, who is that player going to be? If Cam Ward does go with the first overall pick, the two other quarterbacks in that top tier are Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. Both guys have great potential and both guys have a lot of question marks in their games. However, they both have the potential to be the next Cleveland quarterback.
For the Browns to make it a reality, they are going to have to pay up. Luckily for the Browns, they have a ton of draft capital to make it happen.
Cleveland enters the night with 10 picks. It has five in the first four rounds, four sixth-round picks and then one in the seventh round. Likely, they are not going to want to make four selections in the sixth round, so they can use one or two of them as trade collateral.
A package to move back into the first round is going to be costly for the Browns, being that everyone knows what they are shopping for. If they have the opportunity to get back into the first round and select either Sanders or Dart, they should pull the trigger.
One thing Cleveland fans know better than anyone is that it doesn’t matter how good the player is if they don’t have a quarterback.
Select the best football player in the draft, go get your quarterback, and this draft is a win.