Dark Horse QB Emerges as Possible Prospect for the Browns
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback conversation has taken the league by storm. Will they trade up? Will they sit at two in the NFL Draft and take the best available? Will they trade back and try to get a quarterback within the Top 15?
Each of these scenarios centers around two players, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Those two have separated themselves from the pack of other quarterbacks, but as draft evaluation has progressed, there seems to be a massive divide between Ward and Sanders.
Sanders is believed to have far less potential than Ward, but that is something only time will tell.
While many salivate over those two young prospects, there are still several other quarterbacks available and one of them has the attention of the Browns.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have shown legit interest in quarterback Jaxson Dart and the two parties have spent “extensive time together.”
At Ole Miss, Dart was a more than capable quarterback. He was highly touted coming out of high school and while he didn’t quite live up to the hype, he proved that he has the talent to be a quarterback at the next level.
Dart finished his senior season posting 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. Throughout his entire Rebel career he had 81 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He is not on the level of the other two guys and may be available come day two of the draft.
It might be unrealistic to think that Dart can be a game-changing player in the league. However, if he can be a solid NFL quarterback and the Browns believe that he gives them the most value as a mid-round pick, then they need to do what it takes to get him and begin solving their quarterback problem.