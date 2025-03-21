ESPN Analyst Explains Why It Is A Near Guarantee Browns Will Draft a QB
At the time of this writing, the Cleveland Browns own the most draft capital in the entire NFL. After trading a pick for Kenny Pickett in March, the Browns now have 10 draft picks in April’s draft. More importantly, for the first time in three seasons, they have a first-round pick.
What they do with all this draft capital will go a long way in determining the near and long-term future of the franchise. The Browns’ roster is not getting any younger and they have a chance to reset the foundation for the next few years.
This draft is deep at several positions including running back, wide receiver, defensive line and defensive back. One position group that is not very deep is quarterback.
As we have moved further away from the NFL combine, the narrative has changed at the position. Cam Ward has separated himself from the pack, Shedeur Sanders has fallen from grace and then the next group of quarterbacks are projected to be second, third, or late-round talents.
For Cleveland, the conversation is about going all in to get Cam Ward if he is its guy, reaching for its guy at number 2, or trading back and waiting for its franchise savior to come later.
Regardless, Cleveland will definitely be drafting a quarterback in this draft, and the reason is simple, the money.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explained on Thursday why the financials are so important when making this decision.
“The ability to get a quarterback on a rookie deal, something that we know is extremely valuable. Even if you think that Shedeur Sanders is going to be an average NFL quarterback… the low-end starters in the NFL are making about as much as superstar receivers (are making)... I know there is questions about Sanders but none of these guys are sure things.”
It is a likely conclusion that the Browns will be selecting a quarterback in this draft. Maybe it is at No. 2 overall, or maybe it is later in the draft. Regardless, Cleveland has to take a young guy in this draft for the financial reason alone.