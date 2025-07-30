Former Browns RB Receives Brutal Evaluation From Current Head Coach
Head coaches are typically positive when talking about their players, especially this early in the season. They usually all have a canned response when speaking on a certain player, saying that they might be excited to see them play, they are strong and explosive, whatever it may be, it's fairly positive.
That is, unless you play for the Houston Texans, apparently.
On Monday, Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and what people should expect from him. Ryans didn’t mince words.
“Guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical, he plays and prepares the right way, really sharp guy in the protection scheme.”
Not exactly a ringing endorsement of your most recent free agent signing.
Chubb has found himself as the No. 1 running back down in Houston. Joe Mixon is healing from an injury, and that leaves Chubb in there to be the guy for the Texans.
Browns fans everywhere are sad to see Chubb playing for another team, but unfortunately, it was the right move for both parties. Cleveland was able to move on at the position, while Chubb was able to find a place where he would get starter-level attempts.
Chubb is coming off a gruesome knee injury that he suffered in 2023 at the hands of a low hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick. Then, in 2024, his season was again cut short by a foot injury that put him on the shelf.
It is hard enough to recover from one season-ending injury, let alone two. Chubb is going to work his tail off to get back to who he used to be. It’s going to be a near-impossible journey, and his own coach doesn’t seem to believe in him.
If Clevelanders know Nick Chubb, they know that’s all he needs. Just one ounce of doubt is enough to fuel him. This time, it just happened to come from his head coach.