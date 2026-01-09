Browns request meeting with another high profile defensive coordinator for head coach

The Cleveland Browns have a long interview process ahead as they look for a replacement for Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

While multiple candidates have had interviews scheduled, the latest might be of interest to the Browns. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Cleveland has requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for the head coach opening.

The Browns have requested an interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2026

Minter is well known for his success with the Michigan Wolverines as their defensive coordinator, helping them win a national championship in 2023. Current Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought Minter with him for the same position, and Los Angeles has been stellar on defense.

In Minter's first year with the Chargers in 2024, the defense was ranked 11th in total defense and first in points allowed. LA's defense got even better this season, ranking fifth in total defense and ninth in points allowed, with the Chargers currently in the playoffs set to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card.

This is another defensive-minded head coach candidate for the Browns after Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde also got an interview with Cleveland. It could be a sign that the Browns have their eyes on a coach who will continue the defense's success and let whoever the offensive coordinator is handle the offense.

Over the last two years, with Stefanski as the head coach and offensive play caller, that did not work out so well for the Browns, as Stefanski had to remove himself as the play caller for two straight years to try to give the offense a boost. That did not work out for the Browns either, as the offense did not perform, finishing in the bottom 10 in both seasons.

Minter has brought an attitude to the Chargers' defense that has made them one of the best over the last two seasons. While the Browns' defense doesn't necessarily need that, thanks to the work of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the roster in general can use it to bring a winning culture to the locker room.

Whether Minter is ready to be a head coach right now is the biggest question, but it certainly feels like he is right there and prepared to run a franchise. He will continue to be a popular name in interviews with other NFL teams, so the Browns better be sure they know whether he is the right man, because they will figure it out eventually.