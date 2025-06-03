Former NFL Scout Makes Miserable Prediction For Browns’ First Round Pick
The Cleveland Browns took a major risk in the 2025 NFL Draft. They passed on Travis Hunter, who has the potential to be one of the next great NFL players, to trade back and select Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.
Graham certainly has the talent and ability to be an impact player, but can he make a major impact from the defensive line position? Only time will tell the answer to that question.
On Tuesday, former NFL Scout Daniel Kelly predicted the biggest busts of this year’s first round, and yes, number one is Cleveland’s Mason Graham. Joining Graham on this list is Kelvin Banks Jr. in New Orleans, Omarion Hampton, who was selected by the Chargers, Matthew Golden in Green Bay, and Jaxson Dart in New York.
Important context in this prediction is that Kelly projected Jayden Daniels to be a third round pick in last year’s draft.
I say that to provide additional context, but the truth is, having Graham as the number one bust is the safe pick. Not only is Graham going to be evaluated on his play week in and week out, but he is going to constantly be compared to what Hunter is doing down in Jacksonville.
There could be a week that Graham has three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup at the same time Hunter has seven catches, 90 yards, a touchdown, and two pass breakups.
Graham’s evaluation is going to constantly be married to Hunter’s production, and while unfair, it is the truth.
Now, Graham is not going to be a bad player. He is certainly one of the four guys in this year’s draft who are considered a blue chip player. The only real battle is making an impact from inside the tackles.
That’s his challenge in Cleveland, and the Browns made no bones about it. They are building this team from the inside out to rebuild a sustainable winner for years to come