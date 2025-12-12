These stats prove how Browns dominated the 2025 NFL Draft

This Cleveland Browns draft class has been nothing short of outstanding, sensational, and full of future starters across the board.

But some of these players are not just starters; they are potential Pro-Bowlers and maybe even All-Pros.

The Browns' first pick in the draft, Mason Graham, who was picked fifth overall, leads all rookie defensive tackles in tackles. Graham has totaled 34 total tackles this season, with 21 of them being solo tackles.

Graham’s impact does not always show in big stats, but in other important ones. He is 11th in the NFL for defensive tackles in pass rush win rate and 10th in the league for run stop win rate.

Carson Schwesinger, the Browns' first pick in the second round, leads all rookies in tackles (119). Schwesinger is also the runaway favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year with -750 odds currently on FanDuel.

In addition to the tackles, Schwesinger has added ten tackles for loss on the season with 1.5 sacks. He has also hauled in two interceptions; he is setting up for an All-Pro career.

The next pick for Cleveland was running back Quinshon Judkins, who leads all rookies in the two most important stats for backs. His 784 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns put him above every other rookie in the league.

Judkins has also rushed for 734 yards after contact this year; his 45.7% of stacked boxes faced this season leads the league by a wide margin, as it is 6.5% higher than second on that list.

Late-round gems

Harold Fannin Jr. was the Browns’ third-round pick out of Bowling Green. Fannin is second among rookie tight ends in receiving yards (619), receptions (59), and receiving touchdowns (4).

Fannin is just eight receptions away from setting the record for receptions as a rookie in Browns franchise history, as it currently belongs to Kevin Johnson (66) in 1999.

Dylan Sampson was the next pick for Cleveland to be in the top of a rookie stat, as his 259 receiving yards are second among rookie running backs. While Sampson hasn’t gotten as much playing time as Judkins, he has made the most of his opportunities, he has also accumulated 285 yards after catch this year.

The Browns last pick in the draft is of course Shedeur Sanders, Sanders is the only rookie this year with 300+ passing yards in the game. Sanders last game vs Tennessee was one of the best performances by a Browns rookie quarterbacks of all time.

Sanders became just the second rookie quarterback since at least 1970 to record 350+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and 1+ rushing touchdown in a single game, joining Joe Burrow (Week 7, 2020 vs. CLE).