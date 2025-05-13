Former NFL Star Makes Bold Claim After He Hears Who Stood Out in Browns’ Rookie Minicamp
Clips of Shedeur Sanders took the internet by storm last weekend during Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp. Sanders did more than take advantage of his first opportunity at an NFL practice during a minicamp that was a little bit untraditional.
Typical rookie camps might have 20 to 30 guys at it, and the draft picks get the opportunity to learn where they will be going, learn the drills, and get acclimated to their new environment. Not this camp for the Browns.
Cleveland had 56 players participating in their rookie minicamp. It ran the camp like a three-day training camp and started the quarterback competition.
While it was just rookies and future practice-squad players, in the first evaluation, Sanders took a massive leap. This isn’t to say that Dillon Gabriel was bad, frankly, he was really effective. However, he is going to be fighting an uphill battle for recognition against Sanders.
As practice clips took the internet by storm, many of the national media began tapping into their Cleveland sources. LeSean McCoy dug to find out what’s going on in Cleveland and he made a huge prediction about the Browns’ quarterback situation.
“He’s (Sanders) is going to start and he is going to start early this year… I’ve got my sources and they told me that he looks like the best player out of the whole camp. Fifth rounder.”
Again, this wasn’t minicamp with other NFL players, but it was his first opportunity. Sanders has one thing on his mind, and that isn’t to be the backup in Cleveland, it is to be the starter and eventually be the reason that the Browns become a winner.
It isn’t going to happen overnight and there is a lot of work that needs to be done between now and then, but he is off on the right foot. His next challenge is when Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett get into the quarterback room, he must continue to improve. If he can do that, it won’t be long until he is the man in Cleveland.