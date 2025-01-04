Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Preview and Prediction
While Cleveland Browns fans dream of a top three pick, players and coaches look to close out the season on a positive note, with a win.
That will be easier said than done against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens, who have a chance to clinch the division with a win. It would also help if Cleveland had themselves a legitimate quarterback starting under center. Instead, they'll try their hand with another project in Bailey Zappe, hoping to generate one last spark to an offense that scored just nine points in two games under Dorian Thompson Robinson, who could play in this game as well. Zappe represents the 40th QB who has started for the Browns since the team returned in 1999.
Making matters worse for Cleveland is the fact that they remain extremely banged up. On offense, they'll be missing RB Jerome Ford and tight end David Njoku. On defense, Denzel Ward's season is now done after suffering a should injury last week, as is Jordan Hicks. The Browns are limping to the finish line here, which is why they're considered nearly 20-point underdogs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Truthfully it behooves the Browns to lose this game. Cleveland currently sits with a No.3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. A loss would guarantee that it's picking top three in April. Saturday represents a perfect storm for a Baltimore win, whether it's exacting some revenge for a Week 8 loss to the Browns, the fact that the Ravens can lock up the AFC North with a victory or the aforementioned draft positioning for Cleveland.
For one final time this season, here are our predictions for the game:
Anthony Moeglin: Ravens 31, Browns 13
Browns cover the 20.5 but just barely. The nightmare of a season comes to a close with Bailey Zappe as the trigger man for Cleveland. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this season for Cleveland and it finally comes to an end. Baltimore strolls to the AFC North title and Cleveland eyes their Top 5 (potentially first) overall pick.
Dylan Feltovich: Ravens 28, Browns 10
The Browns did not catch a break after the crushing 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, as Cleveland must take on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 season finale.
With the team announcing that quarterback Bailey Zappe will get the start on Saturday, this is the perfect time to see what the 25-year-old can offer for the future. But with the Ravens playing for a chance to clinch the division, it would be tough to see a scenario where the Browns can pull out a victory.
Spencer German: Ravens 31, Browns 10
There's always the off chance that Bailey Zappe shocks the world and takes down the Goliath that is the Baltimore Ravens. I'm just not banking on that at this point. The Browns are playing for draft positioning at this point, while the Ravens have a division to wrap up.
Without the likes of David Njoku, Jerome Ford and Cedric Tillman on offense, I think it's going to be more of the same for the Browns offense, even with a new quarterback.