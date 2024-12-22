Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 16 Inactives
As the Cleveland Browns turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to be their starter in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a key weapon returns to help his cause as tight end David Njoku is officially active ahead of kickoff.
Njoku has been battling a hamstring injury since Cleveland's Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which forced him to sit out last week. The 2023 Pro Bowler was putting together another tremendous, later season run with Jameis Winston under center. In the six games that Winston started for the team, Njoku amassed 274 yards and scored four of his five touchdowns.
This week, Winston will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback after popping up on the participation report with a shoulder injury late in the week. Bailey Zappe will assume the backup role in the event that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is injured during the game.
The return of Njoku should provide a boost for the offense, but Thompson-Robinson will be missing wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who lands on the inactive list for the fourth straight week after the concussion he suffered in the Thursday Night Football game against the Steelers. Tillman has been showing signs that he is nearing a return to play, but he has yet to make it out of concussion protocol fully and was ruled out by the Browns on Saturday.
More good news for Cleveland came in the form of cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. being active for Sunday. Emerson Jr. suffered a concussion against the Chiefs last week and spent the week working his way through the concussion protocol. On Saturday, the team added a back issue to his questionable designation, but he is officially all clear to play.
Shelby Harris was ruled out by the team on Friday. Rookie Mike Hall Jr. will start in his place.
The Browns full list of inactives includes:
QB James Winston (emergency QB)
WR Cedric Tillman
CB Khalef Hailassie
CB Chigozie Anusiem
TE Brendan Bates
DT Shelby Harris
DE Cameron Thomas
Meanwhile, the Bengals will be without starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., paving the way for Cody Ford to start at left tackle. The rest of Cincinnati's inactive list includes:
QB Logan Woodside
WR Charlie Jones
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
TE Tanner Hudson
DE Sam Hubbard
DT Sheldon Rankins