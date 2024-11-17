Key Browns Offensive Starter Carted Off Field Against Saints
The injury epidemic along the Cleveland Browns offensive line continued on Sunday.
Starting left tackle Dawand Jones was carted off with his left leg in an air cast just before halftime of Cleveland's Week 11 matchup with the Saints. Jones appeared to be the victim of friendly fire, as he got tangled with right guard Wyatt Teller on a first-and-10 play at the Browns 35.
Following a seven-yard pass from Jameis Winston to David Njoku, Jones lay on the turf on his stomach with his helmet off as he and his teammates motioned for team trainers. The Browns medical staff eventually rolled Jones over, got his leg in a cast and laded him into the cart. He is considered doubtful to return to the game.
Jones was making his third consecutive start at left tackle for the Browns after taking over the position in Week 8 for an injured Jedrick Wills. Stefanski named Jones the team's starter at the position moving forward leading up to Week 11.
Wills, unfortunately, was not active for Cleveland on Sunday after re-aggravating a knee injury that has bothered him throughout the season. Germain Ifedi took over at left tackle in Jones absence.
Jones is the latest offensive lineman to suffer a potentially severe injury this season. Both Wills and starting right tackle Jack Conklin began the season still needing to rehab from serious knee injuries last season. Teller suffered an MCL injury that cost him four games. James Hudson III suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 as well, which ended with his placement on the IR.