Browns Rookie Carted Off With Knee Injury Against Ravens
A tumultuous rookie season for Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. ended on a frustrating note in the team's season finale.
Hall suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury early in the third quarter of the team's Week 18 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Hall was engaged with Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum on a second-and-nine play, that saw Lamar Jackson complete a pass to tight end Isaiah Likely for a first down. As the play developed, Hall seemed to get his legs tied up with other players around him and quickly fell to turf, clutching at his knee.
After receiving attention on the field, the Browns training staff eventually called for the cart to come out, applied an aircast to his leg and escorted him off the locker room.
Hall's rookie campaign hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the Ohio State product. Before the season began, he found himself placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being arrested for a domestic dispute at his home with the mother of his child. He wound up pleading no contest to get the charges reduced, avoided jail time and paid a fine. After missing the first four weeks on the list, he wound up receiving a five-game suspension with time served from the league, resulting in him missing one final game before making his NFL debut in Week 6.
He played the next four games for Cleveland before suffering a knee injusy in Week 9 against the Chargers and ending up on the IR. After missing the next four games, Hall returned for a Week 16 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now his season ends on another somber note, with another knee injury, and a potentially more serious one to rehab this offseason.