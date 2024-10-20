Cleveland Browns Week 7 Inactives Vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Kevin Stefanski's promise on Friday that Nick Chubb would be suiting up for the first time in over year was made official on Sunday. After entering the weekend with a questionable designation for the Browns, Chubb is officially active for the team's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chubb will be running behind a nearly fully-healthy offensive line as center Ethan Pocic is returning to action as well after missing Week 6 with a knee injury. Pocic missed the first week of practice this week then was limited on Thursday and Friday's sessions, paving the way for him to return to the field this week. He completes and o-line that features usual starters Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Pocic and Jack Conklin for the first time this season. Michael Dunn will start at right guard.
As Chubb returns off the physically unable to perform list, safety Juan Thornhill also expected back for the Browns today after missing the last four games with an IR stint due to a calf injury. He'll play for the first time since Week 1 alongside fellow starter Grant Delpit who made it through the concussion protocol this week in time to also play against Cincinnati.
Also on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Jordan Hicks is due back from working through elbow and tricep injuries and missing each of the last two contests.
As for the list of Browns inactives
QB Jameis Winston (emergency QB)
CB Kahlef Hailassie
S Ronnie Hickman
RB Jerome Ford
LB Nathaniel Watson
DT Quinton Jefferson
In a surprising move, Cleveland is rolling with Thompson Robinson as their primary backup at QB with Winston being inactive as the emergency third QB. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash will make his NFL debut today, being listed as active for the first time this season.