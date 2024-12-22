Key Takeaways From The Browns 24-6 Loss To The Cincinnati Bengals
If HBO's Hard Knocks crew was hoping for a classic AFC North brawl to document on this week's episode, they didn't get one between the Browns and Bengals in Week 16.
The Bengals kept the Browns at bay for most of the day, despite how long it took to pull away from their in-state rival. Led by new quarterback Dorain Thompson-Robinson the Browns offense never seemed to get our of neutral, and plagued by three turnovers, managed to score just six points in a 24-6 loss.
For the Bengals, a win kept their slim playoff hopes alive, while a fourth straight defeat drops for Cleveland to 3-12 on the season and one step close to a top pick int he draft. Here are the key takeaways from round two of the Battle of Ohio.
Welcome To The 2024 Cleveland Browns
The Browns appeared to make a statement on the first play from scrimmage when Jerome Ford ripped off a 66-yard run to set the offense up at the Bengals 11. Three plays later they picked up a first down and looked poised for a first drive touchdown. One play after that the Bengals were in possession of the ball after a D'Onta Foreman fumble.
Cincinnati then proceeded to march 99 yards for a touchdown in just eight plays, punctuated by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Tee Higgins. The sequence of events that unfolded to cause that 14-point swing pretty much summed up the Browns 2024 season.
DTR Evaluation
Kevin Stefanski wanted to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a full week to prepare for his first start of the season. It didn't seem to matter much on Sunday. The Browns offense was lifeless in the loss to Cincinnati. After that opening drive that saw the Browns pick up 76 yards and fumble at the one, their next four, first-half series with DTR under center netted 10 yards, including three and-outs. They picked up only one first down after two on that opening series. They went to the half with 0 passing yards.
Things looked a little better at times in the second half. Thompson-Robinson led a couple promising drives – one capped off with the lone score of the day, and another that ended with a costly interception in the end zone. Thompson-Robinson finished with two picks on the day, completing just 58.8% of his passes for 157 yards.
It made sense that Stefanski and company would want to get a full evaluation of Thompson-Robinson as they navigate and interesting quarterback situation this offseason. They probably didn't expect the offense to look that bad this weekend, against one of the worst defenses in football nonetheless. It will be curious to see if he retains the starting job heading into Week 17.
Myles-tone
One positive story to come out of this game will be the memorable moment of Myles Garrett registering his 100th career sack late in the second quarter. He became the first player ever to reach that plateau before his 29th birthday, which is next Sunday. It's a notable accomplishment for Garrett, who continues to add accolades and chapters to his Hall of Fame career. It's unfortunate to see it go to waste this year, on a team that is now 3-12.
Now You See Him, Now You Don't
After balling out in the seven games with Jameis Winston under center, Jerry Jeudy barely showed up on the stat sheet in Week 16. In the first half, Jeudy was targeted just one time and made one catch for five yards. Thompson-Robinson looked his way just two more times in the second half and he finished the day with a whopping two catches for 20 yards. Safe to say the QB change did the Browns top wideout no favors.
Built Ford Tough
Jerome Ford deserves a little shine after this one for being the star of Cleveland's offense in Week 16. He opened up the game with that 66-yard run, which looked like it was going to lead to some easy points for the Browns. While it took another 10 carries to eventually get to 92 for the game, he still averaged over 8.4 per carry. He also added five catches for another 39 yards receiving.
In back-to-back weeks Ford has been a real spark for the offense, registering 213 yards, on top of being a solid kick returner. He'll see if he can keep the momentum going over the final two weeks of the season.
Swept Away
By beating the Browns on Sunday, the Bengals completed a season-sweep of their in-state rival. It's the first time the franchise has accomplished that feat since Cleveland's winless 2017 campaign. It also likely quiets the narrative that the Browns are in Burrow's head.
Entering Sunday, the Ohio native was 2-5 against the Browns for his career, and always seemed to vomit out some of his worst performances against them. In two games against the Browns this year, Burrow has thrown for 423 yards, five touchdowns and zero picks. I'd say he officially got that monkey off his back.