Major Browns Changes In Week 8 Produce Stunning Victory Over Ravens
A week rife with change produced a week of firsts for the now 2-6 Cleveland Browns.
For the first time this season the Browns offense eclipsed 20 points in a game. For the first time this season the Browns had a quarterback throw for 200 yards in a game. Make that the first time a quarterback threw for 300 yards in a game as well.
With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the remainder of the year with a ruptured Achilles, the Browns offense finally seemed to have an identity under the command of 10-year veteran Jameis Winston. Cleveland produced points on two of their first possession of the game, kicking field goals on both. It was the first time the offense did anything like that since scoring on each of its first two possessions in Week 4 against Raiders.
With the defense standing on it's head, Cleveland actually had a chance to take a lead into the break and double-dip by ending the half with a score, then trying to do the same with the ball in their possession to start the third quarter. That plan was interrupted by a Kyle Hamilton strip sack that two plays later saw the Ravens punching int a touchdown to take a 10-6 lead.
The second part of that plan came to fruition though, as Winston orchestrated a beautiful, eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter. David Njoku did the honors, snagging a 23-yard pass over Ravens linebacker Eddie Jackson, on National Tight End Day nonetheless. It was another first, the first time the Browns scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half.
That set the tone for a thrilling back-and-fourth affair over the final two quarters, that produced four different lead changes. Winston delivered the final one of those, marching Cleveland's offense 69 yards in nine plays, tossing a beautiful 38-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with a minute left to play that sent Huntington Bank Field into a frenzy.
There were some tense moments along the way. During that final drive, Winston nearly gave the game away on multiple bad throws. The defense also needed one final stand to keep the magician that is Lamar Jackson from pulling a Ravens win out of a hat in the final minute. But the football Gods seemed to favor Cleveland, with it's newest angel, long-time play-by-play voice of the Browns Jim Donovan smiling down over Cleveland.
It all made for one final first, the first time Browns fans left their home stadium feeling the euphoria of a win this season.