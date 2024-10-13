Similar Problems Persist For Cleveland Browns Offense In Loss To Eagles
The Cleveland Browns defense has put it on themselves to create opportunities while the team's offense has struggled throughout a 1-4 start to the season. During the team's 20-16 Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they held their own for the better part of 52 minutes.
Even special teams made a play, courtesy of Myles Garrett blocking a field goal that veterans safety Rodney McLeod returned 50 yards for a touchdown just before halftime. It still wasn't enough to overcome Cleveland's incompetent and clumsy offense.
The unit continued it's third down ineptitude well into the third quarter, failing to convert 26 consecutive third down plays until they finally moved the sticks on back-to-back third downs on the second to last play of the third quarter and the second play of the fourth quarter. Of the 16 points scored by the Browns, just nine of them came from the offense as they crossed the 50 only four times and got into the red zone once.
Naturally, the one trip inside the 20 brought the Browns offense to the doorstep of points at Philly's eight, only for a false start penalty to cancel their plans to go for it on fourth-and-goal and settle for a field goal. That was one of three false start penalties on the day for Cleveland, at the most inopportune time, of course.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Browns had accounted for just 244 yards of total offense. They were 3-of-12 on third down and surrendered five more sacks as a team that already leads the league in that category. It was more of the mind-numbing same from that side of the ball.
Meanwhile, aside from a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter, the Browns defense did it's best to limit the damage all day long. Despite the the offense gaining just 71 yards of offense in the first half, the game was somehow tied 10-10 at halftime thanks the Garrett and McLeod heroics. That score was a far cry from the 24-3 deficit they faced a week ago in Washington.
Jim Schwartz group played a bend but don't break style that for most teams would be enough to earn a win. Instead, another week goes by and the Browns find themselves with many of the same questions and nearly no answers for how to fix their offense.