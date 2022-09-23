Browns Successfully Protect Late Game Lead, Defeat Steelers 29-17

Four days after gagging up a 13-point lead to lose to the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns were able to protect a lead and secure a victory at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It wasn't the prettiest win of Kevin Stefanski's head coaching career, but it was one of most important wins of his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Just four days after a debacle against the New York Jets in which they gave up a 13-point lead in 93 seconds, the Browns found their resolve and put together an effort needed to hold onto their lead and defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17.

The Browns offense led the way with a balanced attack. Jacoby Brissett was efficient, making a few critical throws and extending drives with his legs. As with last week, his favorite target was Amari Cooper who had over 100 yards for the second week in a row, the first time a Browns receiver has done that since Josh Gordon in 2013.

Cooper might have had more yards had he been able to catch two more of his targets, including a missile from Brissett on a slant in the fourth quarter that caught the Dallas Cowboys castoff by surprise.

Through three games, Cooper has been everything the Browns have hoped. His combination of size and speed plus an ability to get exactly where he's supposed to be on time consistently has allowed him to thrive with Brissett at quarterback. Whether extending drives or making splash plays, opponents know Cooper is getting the ball and they are struggling to defend him.

On his touchdown receptions, the Brown took advantage of a matchup against Steelers safety Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds, not sure how to take on Cooper, allowed him an effortless inside release and Brissett hit him for the easy touchdown.

After two games mostly used as a blocker, David Njoku was also able to be a featured part of passing game, catching nine of his 10 targets for 89 yards. Largely shorter passes, Njoku was able to make plays after the catch, including a pair of first downs where he needed to drive his knees to fight for extra yardage.

Nick Chubb continues to make the case he's the best running back in football. He carried the ball 23 times for 116 yards and the one-yard touchdown that gave the Browns a decisive lead in the fourth quarter. With two extra lineman on the field including Michael Dunn lined up at tight end and Hjalte Froholdt lined up at fullback, the Browns powered their way into the end zone, a statement that summed up their approach on the final drive of the game.

The defense had a challenging night against the Steelers. Unlike the past two games, it was the run defense that was victimized for the early part of the game. The Steelers, taking a page from last year, simply ran the ball up the middle over and over again. The Browns defensive interior struggled with the Steelers center and guards while Najee Harris dared the Browns linebackers and safeties to tackle him. Too often, they were unable to bring him down to the ground in the first half.

They were more effective in the second half, able to slow down Harris and along with the score, forced the Steelers to pass more. Harris finished with 56 yards on 15 carries

The Steelers had their share of success in the passing game, but the big plays were made through good coverage by the Browns. A 36-yard one-handed catch by George Pickens will be one of the best catches of the year while Pat Freuermuth took a pass off the back of a linebacker to make a 26-yard reception.

Nevertheless, the Browns were able to get enough stops to allow their offense to carry the game and come away with an important victory. The Browns could be 3-0 if they had held onto the lead against the Jets, but a 2-1 record with the mini-bye before traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

Unfortunately, the other issue that plagued the Browns in this game was injuries. Safety Ronnie Harrison injured his hamstring in warmups and was out for the game. Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah suffered a leg injury that took him of the matchup and defensive tackle Taven Bryan incurred a hamstring ailment.

Worst of all was the injury to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr, a leader who was also playing well to start this season. Walker went down with what is being called a knee injury, but medical personnel put him in an air cast on the field and he was carted off surrounded by concerned teammates.

That allowed Jacob Phillips to play meaningful reps and he shined with a sack and a key pass deflection. Sione Takitaki and Tony Fields II also made plays at linebacker that helped to secure the victory.

The Browns will hope to get everyone else back for the road trip against the Falcons, but could be without Walker for the majority of the season if not the entire year. Phillips will become the starter in his stead.

This team will not soon forget the game against the Jets and what it cost them, but the Browns get the win they had to have against the Steelers, which should improve the mood in Berea for the next week and a half.