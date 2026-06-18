Cleveland Browns minicamp wrapped up last week, and with it, fans and media members alike gained insight into what the new-look, post-Myles Garrett era of the Browns will look like.

With this new era, overreactions, underreactions, and everything in between are all but expected.

Boston and Bond Created Real Minicamp Buzz

On the overreaction front, many fans are excited about the new-look wide receiver room, which includes the additions of first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round pick Denzel Boston. Boston, in particular, had several highlight plays during OTAs and minicamp.

Denzel Boston, the 39th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft, was a star for his college team, the Washington Huskies. In his senior season, Boston scored 11 touchdowns while finishing with 881 receiving yards, leading the Huskies in both statistical categories. Despite this, Boston fell to the second round due to analytical thought processes and questions on speed due to not running a 40-yard dash.

Then there is the second-year player Isaiah Bond, who also got fans excited with his play during OTAs and minicamp. Bond signed with the Browns before the team's final preseason game in 2025 and went undrafted due to character concerns stemming from an off-the-field incident with a woman in Texas.

Despite the lack of practice time, Bond came into his own that season, becoming a main target for then-starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That connection has only continued into this offseason practice period, as the duo was seen connecting on plays multiple times.

Shedeur Sanders was 3rd in highly accurate throw rate last season. The downfield connection with Isaiah Bond was apparent from the first game. pic.twitter.com/lR6iopGnNB — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) June 3, 2026

KC Concepcion: Patience Is Needed

The excitement for Bond and Boston is real, and rightfully so, but what about the first-round receiver KC Concepcion? KC, the Texas A&M Aggie, had 919 receiving yards for 9 touchdowns and was the face of the Aggies' receiving room. KC was taken in the first round as well, so why haven’t we heard his name like the others? That question right there is the biggest overreaction.

KC Concepcion 61 REC, 919 YDS, 10 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/RX16VZBqUO https://t.co/i7rdH0a88z — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

Training Camp Will Be the Real Test

Fans need to remember that we have yet to reach training camp, and while the plays we’ve seen are exciting, we have yet to see anyone in pads. In fact, Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward has yet to take any team reps against these receivers in any type of practice, as his participation was limited to individual drills during minicamp.

When putting where the Browns are in terms of regular-season preparation into perspective, KC Concepcion can still have a successful rookie campaign even though we haven’t heard his name as much as his counterparts. In the same breath, don’t inflate expectations of Boston and Bond due to a couple of highlights from unpadded, no-contact practices.

Be excited, Browns fans; the 2025 and 2026 draft classes look to be franchise-changing. Just remember OTAs and minicamp are like a pass/fail class, not a letter-grade one.

They have checked a box, but there is still plenty of learning to go.