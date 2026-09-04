Why Austin Barber Will Start for the Browns Sooner Rather Than Later

Heading into the 2026 season, the Cleveland Browns seem to have yet another home-run draft class.

Florida’s Left Tackle

The Cleveland Browns selected Austin Barber, a tackle prospect out of the University of Florida, with the 86th pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns acquired that pick by trading picks 105, 145, and 206 to the Chargers. The trade-up demonstrated how highly the Browns valued Barber, as they moved multiple assets to ensure they landed him.

During his time at the University of Florida, Barber appeared in 50 games across five seasons with 39 starts. Thirty-four of those starts were at the critical left tackle position. Barber’s 6-foot-7, 320-pound frame suggested that he would continue to play tackle at the NFL level.

The Browns, however, may have stumbled upon a different path for Barber’s career.

Tackle Turned Guard

Austin Barber began Browns’ training camp by taking most of his reps at tackle. Meanwhile, a position battle at right guard began to take shape.

Teven Jenkins, who made four starts for Cleveland last season, was penciled in to start. Although Jenkins appeared in all 17 games in 2025, durability has been a concern throughout his career. He missed 23 games during his four seasons with Chicago and dealt with shoulder and concussion issues late last season.

The Browns also moved KT Leveston from tackle to guard with the expectation that he would compete for the starting job. Leveston, however, left much to be desired and ultimately did not make the Browns’ 53-man roster.

At the same time, Barber dominated in practice and earned more reps at right guard. As the preseason progressed, Barber kept impressing, earning PFF grades of 87.3 and 90.2 in Cleveland’s final two games.

Highest offensive grade among rookie OL this preseason

(min. 50 blocking snaps)



Fernando Carmona 90.5

Austin Barber 82.8

J.C Davis 82.4

Diego Pounds 78.9

Josh Gesky 78.9 pic.twitter.com/BTt8irJ6Tu — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2026

A Star in the Making

While PFF grades help paint the picture of just how dominant Barber has been early in his NFL career, Todd Monken’s statement that the right guard battle is ‘not over yet’ truly drives that point home:

Todd Monken with praise for Austin Barber. Said later that his lean is still Teven Jenkins at RG, but not over yet. #browns pic.twitter.com/AWaVQF1mAS — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 29, 2026

Barber may not start Week 1 against Jacksonville, but it is only a matter of time before he is the Browns' starting right guard, especially considering Jenkins’ injury history. The potential is clearly visible on tape:

Watch Austin Barber at right guard. He washes the shade, or one-technique, down to his left, then releases into the screen and gets physical with the defensive back. The #Browns rookie can play multiple positions and brings a nasty, mean demeanor to the offensive line. pic.twitter.com/2l7KSZoW1R — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 29, 2026

If Barber continues along his current developmental path, the Browns may have added yet another third-round steal, à la Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 class. When combined with the promise already shown by the 2026 class in KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Spencer Fano, Barber gives the Browns another young building block for years to come.