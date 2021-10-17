Inactive List for Cleveland Browns & Arizona Cardinals

A look at the players who will not play in today’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Both the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns are going to deal with their fair share of guys out today. Cardinals will have their head coach Kliff Kingsbury unavailable, as well as their quarterbacks coach — both have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns are in a tough spot at the tackle position. Cleveland will be without Jedrick Wills Jr and Jack Conklin, yes both of the team’s starting tackles. Cleveland elevated Alex Taylor from the practice squad, then guys like Blake Hance and James Hudson are already on the team.

Greg Newsome II is returning for the Browns today and it will be interesting to see how the corner position shakes out. Greedy Williams has played well in Newsome’s absence and Denzel Ward is expected to play injured with a neck injury. M.J. Stewart went to the injured reserve, so the Browns don’t have as much depth as they usually do. The team’s fifth corner A.J. Green is out as well. Jacob Phillips remains on the injured reserve and Jarvis Landry came off of it this past week.

OUT for Cleveland Browns:

OL Jack Conklin

OL Jedrick Wills Jr.

RB Nick Chubb

WR Jarvis Landry

LB Malcom Smith

DL Andrew Billings

DL Tommy Togiai

DB A.J. Green





Not having Chandler Jones is tough since he is one of the league’s better pass rushers. This comes as good news for the Browns backup tackles. Cardinals will be without their starting center and defensive tackle as well.

Zach Ertz played Thursday night for the Philadelphia Eagles, so he won’t be available to play. The speedster Andy Isabella won’t play in his return to his home state.

OUT for Arizona Caridnals:

DL Chandler Jones (COVID LIST)

C Rodney Hudson (IR)

DL Zach Allen (COVID LIST)

TE Zach Ertz

WR Andy Isabella

DL Corey Peters

LB Tanner Vallejo

QB Chris Streveler