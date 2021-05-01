2021 NFL Draft Day Two - Draft Tracker

Stay updated on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft involving rounds two and three. This live thread includes information and commentary on each pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock...

Pick No. 33 - Tyson Campbell, CB (Georgia)

The second Georgia cornerback heads to Duuval after his teammate Eric Stokes was drafted at the end of the first round. Campbell has tons of speed and some scouts thinks he is the better corner of the two.

Pick No. 34 - Elijah Moore, WR (Ole Miss) | New York Jets

The Jets get arguably the best offensive weapon on the board and get new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson a long term receiver. Moore is fast and dynamic that can be utilized all over the field.

Trade Alert: The Denver Broncos trade with the Atlanta Falcons to move up.

Pick No. 35 - Javonte Williams, RB (North Carolina) | Denver Broncos

The Broncos trade up and grab the third running back off the board. Williams was one of the highest rated running backs in this class and he joins Melvin Gordon in the backfield.

Pick No. 36 - Jevon Holland, S (Oregon) | Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins take the first safety off the board and add a versatile player to Brian Flores' defense. Holland can play deep and cover in the slot.

Pick No. 37 - Landon Dickerson, OG (Alabama) | Philadelphia Smith

The Eagles find value on the interior on the offensive line and bring in Dickerson.

Trade Alert: The New England Patriots trade with the Cincinnati Bengals to move up.

Pick No. 38 - Christian Barmore, DT (Alabama) | New England Patriots

Back-to-back players from Alabama and two straight Alabama players for Bill Belichick. Barmore is a talented defensive tackle that is a bit inconsistent but versatile and powerful on the interior.

Trade Alert: The Chicago Bears trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up.

Pick No. 39 - Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma St.) | Chicago Bears

The Bears grab a offensive tackle to protect their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. Jenkins was mocked to be a first round pick and the Bears were the team he was mocked too.

Pick No. 40 - Richie Grant, S (UCF) | Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons draft a quality safety in Richie Grant on the backend and bring in much needed talent on their defense.

Pick No. 41 - Levi Onwuzurike, DT (Washington) | Detroit Lions

The Lions bring in a quality interior defensive lineman that is strong in the run game and a developing pass rush skillset.

Trade Alert: Miami Dolphins trade up with the New York Giants.

Pick No. 42 - Liam Eichenberg, OT (Notre Dame) | Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins continue to add talent to there roster with their fourth pick in two rounds. Now bringing more protection for Tu'a in Miami.

Trade Alert: Las Vegas Raiders trade up with the San Franciso 49ers.

Pick No. 43 - Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU) | Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders get a talented safety and one of the highest rated players available on the board. Moehrig is a leader on the backend and the Raiders make a non controversial pick.

Pick No. 44 - Kelvin Joseph, CB (Kentucky) | Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have arguably one of the best announcers in HOF'er Drew Pearsons. After missing out on Surtain and Horn, Jerry Jones adds much needed cornerback help. Joseph has some character concerns but is talented on the outside.

Pick No. 45 - Walker Little, OT (Stanford) | Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars add a tackle to protect Trevor Lawrence. Little opted out of the 2020 season and hasn't played a full season since 2018. Has some durability concerns but was highly graded when healthy.

Pick No. 46 - Jackson Carman, OT (Clemson) | Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals finally grab a tackle prospect after passing on Penei Sewell in the first round. Some analysts say it's a reach...will it be enough to keep Joe Burrow healthy?

Pick No. 47 - Asante Samuel Jr., CB (Florida St.) | Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers add a talented cornerback to their secondary with Samuel who's dad is a former NFL superbowl champion. Samuel is a good man cover corner in the slot.

Pick No. 48 - Aaron Banks, OG (Notre Dame) | San Francisco 49ers

The Niners add a physical guard on the interior bringing more power in the run game for Kyle Shannan's offensive scheme.

Pick No. 49 - Rondale Moore, WR (Purdue) | Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals add a fast and explosive receiver to join DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Weapons on weapons for Kyler Murray. Where do Christian Kirk and Andy Issabella fall on the depth chart?

Pick No. 50 - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE (Georgia) | New York Giants

The Giants adds a skillful pass rusher in Ojulari that is one of the best edge in the draft. Best suited a 3-4 OLB he fell a bit further than projected and due to some injury concerns.

Pick No. 51 - Samuel Cosmi, OT (Texas) | Washington Football Team

The Football Team adds an offensive tackle to upgrade the offensive line. Washington addresses two of it's biggest needs in their first two picks.

Trade Alert: The Cleveland Browns trade up with the Carolina Panthers

Pick No. 52 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (Notre Dame) | Cleveland Browns

The Browns add an outstanding player on the second level and the highest rated player available. JOK is a sideline to sideline linebacker that is more of a rover in the Browns defense that can quickly become a three down player.

Pick No. 53 - Dillon Radunz, OT (North Dakota St.) | Tennessee Titans

The Titans add a quality tackle along the offensive line and one of the better prospects coming out of the FCS. Radunz is a great scheme fit for the Titans wide zone scheme.

Pick No. 54 -Dayo Odeyingbo, DE (Vanderbilt) | Indianapolis Colts

The Colts add further defensive line help in the second round after adding Kwity Paye in the first round. Colts D-Line getting better around DeForest Buckner.

Pick No. 55 - Pat Freiermuth, TE (Penn St.) | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers add another offensive weapon for Ben Roethlisberger and it looks like Pittsburgh is going all-in for Big Ben's last year. Still questionable pick with concerns on the offensive line.

Pick No. 56 -D'Wayne Eskridge, WR (Western Michigan) | Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks make their first pick of the draft and add more speed to the receiver core that already boasts Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Pick No. 57 - Tutu Atwell, WR (Louisville) | Los Angeles Rams

The Rams make their first pick of the draft and add one of the fastest players in the entire draft. The NFC West has plenty of speed and the Rams just added more in Tutu Atwell.

Pick No. 58 - Nick Bolton, LB (Missouri) | Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs make their first pack of the draft after trading for OT Orlando Brown. Bolton is one of the best coverage linebackers in the draft and will help improve the Chiefs second level.

Pick No. 59 - Terrace Marshall Jr., (LSU) | Carolina Panthers

The Panthers get a new offensive weapon in Terrace Marshall who has the traits to potentially develop to a number one receiver down the road.

Pick No. 60 - Pete Werner, LB (Ohio St.) | New Orleans Saints

The Saints take a linebacker to help shore up their front seven after taking Payton Turner in the first round.

Pick No. 61 - Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE (Wake Forest) | Buffalo Bills

The Bills go back to well and find another player on the edge and add a standup rusher in Boogie Basham.

Pick No. 62 - Josh Myers, C (Ohio St.) | Green Bay Packers

The Packers draft a center to help replace Corey Linsley after losing him in free agency. What does Aaron Rodgers want in order to help repair the front office relationship?

Pick No. 63 - Creed Humphrey, C (Oklahoma) | Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs add another young player to the offensive line after completely revamping their front five to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Pick No. 64 - Kyle Trask, QB (Florida) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers add the heir apparent to Tom Brady with the six quarterback off the board. What now happens to Josh Rosen and his future in the NFL?

Round Three

Pick No. 65 - Andre Cisco, S (Syracuse) | Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick No. 66 - Kellen Mond, QB (Texas A&M) | Minnesota Vikings

Did the Vikings find their developmental quarterback behind Kirk Cousins?

Pick No. 67 - Davis Mills, QB (Stanford) | Houston Texans

The run on quarterbacks is official and the Texans find a potential replacement for Deshaun Watson. The question now is if Watson gets traded and if so, when?

Pick No. 68 - Jalen Mayfield, OT (Michigan) | Atlanta Falcons

Pick No. 69 - Joseph Ossai, EDGE (Texas) | Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals get an edge rusher to pair with Trey Hendrickson to help alleviate the loss of Carl Lawson and Carlos Dunlap.

Pick No. 70 - Brady Christensen, OT (BYU) | Carolina Panthers

Pick No. 71 - Aaron Robinson, CB (UCF) | New York Giants

Pick No. 72 - Alim McNeil, DT (NC State) | Detroit Lions

Pick No. 73 - Milton Williams, DT (Louisiana Tech) | Philadelphia Eagles

The run of defensive tackle has started and potential fits for the Cleveland Browns are quickly coming off the board.

Pick No. 74 - Benjamin St-Juste, CB (Minnesota) | Washington Football Team

Pick No. 75 - Osa Odighizuwa, DT (UCLA) | Dallas Cowboys

Pick No. 76 -