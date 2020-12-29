17 Game Schedule Taking Shape for 2021 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns 2021 season has taken shape as we now know who will be on the 17 game schedule.

The 2020 NFL season is at the stretch run and there is just a little more than a month of football left for the teams who make a run in the playoffs. For the teams who don’t, well you have a week. The 2021 NFL schedule is wrapping up, this is what the Cleveland Browns will be looking at with the new 17 week schedule.

Division matchups:

Baltimore Ravens x2

Pittsburgh Steelers x2

Cincinnati Bengals x2

Division matchups are a given and always will be. Nothing changes there or will, this is where it gets interesting though. The NFC North and AFC North will have a crossover in 2021. Cleveland will play the teams as followed.

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Playing this division will be a sense of familiarity for Kevin Stefanski, at least. Stefanski spent 13 years with the Vikings organization.

Cleveland will then play the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers as well.

The last stipulation for the 2021 schedule is the Browns will play the AFC South same place finisher, the same with the AFC East and NFC West. As of right now it looks like it would be the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

In 2020 the Browns’ strength of schedule was only a 31, second from the bottom of the league. That will go up surely, when you add in super bowl contending teams like the Packers and Chiefs. Cleveland will face some high powered offenses next year, the defense will have to be a lot different to have any success with doing so.