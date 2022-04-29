2022 NFL Draft: Thoughts and Happenings

The 2022 NFL Draft is off and running. Below, the Browns Digest staff will run down a blog style piece. It will obtain draft results, thoughts and more.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker DE, Georgia

“Walker is a freak athlete that is going to be a much better pro player, than a college player. Jaguars can pair Walker with Josh Allen, who’s fifth year option they just picked up.” - BL

"Seeing the highlights of Travon Walker running down ball carriers and covering guys in the slot, I'm reminded of Dion Jordan. Those clips show off his remarkable athleticism, but is that what they drafted him to do?" - PS

No. 2 Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson DE, Michigan

Hutchinson stays home, after a college career at Michigan. Hutchinson was ultra productive as a Wolverine, Lions got a PLAYER. - BL

You can Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

No. 3 Houston Texans - Derek Stingley, CB LSU

"My immediate reaction to the Texans picking Stingley is that Lovie Smith shouldn't buy green bananas. The defenses he's coordinated were rooted on the defensive line. He never had this type of corner prospect. This pick wasn't made for him." - PS

No. 4 New York Jets - Sauce Gardner, CB Cincinnati

“The best corner in the draft is the second corner taken.” - BL

No. 5 New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE Oregon

“I like the pick here for the Giants, plenty of holes to fill.” - BL

"As a prospect, there is no denying Thibodeaux's talent. I hope the questions about his personality prove to be nonsense." - PS

No. 6 Carolina Panthers - OT Ickey Ekwonu, OT NC State

“Panthers and I defer on the best tackle in the draft. Could he be protecting Baker Mayfield soon?”- BL

"Ekwonu is a fascinating prospect, an absolute mauler as a run blocker that has similar questions as Greg Robinson coming out of college. However, everyone around the Browns is focused solely on this being a potential spot for Mayfield in a trade." - PS

No. 7 New York Giants - Evan Neal, OT Alabama

“This is the best tackle in the draft in my opinion. Daniel Jones is playing for his job this season, he should have a jersey that is a bit cleaner, while doing so.” - BL

"I still don't know how 337 pounds can be that lean. I loved Andrew Thomas coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft. Evan Neal gives them a pair of talented bookends to protect Daniel Jones or whoever else they want to put behind center." - PS

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR USC

“Biggest boom or bust potential out of the first round receivers. Very well could be a great career in Atlanta.” - BL

"I am both confused by pairing Kyle Pitts wit Drake London and also interested to see it. Not easy to cover either one let alone both. But this is also the type of pick that leans into the tank for the Falcons this coming season." - PS

No. 9 Seattle Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State

Another potential landing spot for Mayfield, passes on quarterback. A testament to how bad the class is. - BL

"The Seahawks had Russell Wilson for all those years and the second he leaves, they draft a franchise tackle prospect." - PS

No. 10 New York Jets - Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State

“The top wide receiver in the draft, in my opinion. Zach Wilson will love this pick.” - BL

"I think Garrett Wilson is a terrific talent. The Jets have surrounded last year's top pick, Zach Wilson, with tools to be successful." - PS

No. 11 New Orleans Saints via Washington Commanders - Chris Olave, WR Ohio State

“I would not move up for him, but Olave is a polished receiver. Safe pick and now the Saints have two Buckeyes’ greats.” - BL

"Olave gives the Saints a ton of speed and the ability to create space. His fit against the NFC South might be the best thing that could happen to him." - PS

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!