2025 NFL redraft has Browns taking a quarterback, six Browns rookies go in first round
Despite the lack of success this season, Cleveland fans should be extremely happy with the production the Browns have gotten out of a talented rookie class.
In Bleacher Report’s latest redraft of the 2025 class, they had the Browns taking a different approach.
In this hypothetical, Cleveland focuses on the offense, taking the real first overall pick Cam Ward all the way at spot five. Six members of the Browns current draft class were taken in the first round.
In the redraft, Cleveland obviously makes the trade with Jacksonville to move back to the fifth overall pick. Bleacher Report still had the Jaguars taking Travis Hunter second overall.
With the fifth overall pick, the Cleveland Browns selected Cam Ward, the second quarterback selected. Jaxson Dart was taken first overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Bleacher Report noted “until quarterback is solved, the Browns are a league afterthought, even with an elite defense.” Ward has had his share of ups and downs so far this season, but it certainly would be interesting to have a quarterback as talented as Ward brought to Cleveland, seeing where the offense would be.
The Browns current quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called though. Bleacher Report had him selected seventh overall, going to the New York Jets.
They noted that the Jets need a quick and decisive quarterback, something Gabriel has shown so far in Cleveland. They did note that the Browns’ supporting cast hasn’t helped Gabriel, and that the offense in New York could be a better fit with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.
A few picks later at the 11th overall pick, Bleacher Report has the San Francisco 49ers selected tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the Brown top receiving option so far this season.
The comments on the selection noted that this pick would have allowed the 49ers to transition off George Kittle for a younger threat. They note Fannin has been a natural weapon in Cleveland, and is able to be deployed all over any formation.
Right after Fannin Jr. is the Browns real first round pick, defensive tackle Mason Graham. Bleacher Report has Graham heading to Dallas to join the Cowboys.
Bleacher Reports says Graham still is one of the best talents in this draft, but fell due to positional value and situational circumstances. Graham proves to be one of the toughest players at the initial point of attack, and a major factor of Cleveland’s elite defense.
With the 16th overall pick, and offensive Cleveland player comes off the board with Quinshon Judkins to the Arizona Cardinals.
Judkins has been a reliable presence in Cleveland’s offense, and despite some quarterback struggles, Judkins remains an explosive threat and Cleveland’s top contributor. The Cardinals are without James Conner, so a match like this would have been perfect.
Carson Schwesinger is the fifth Brown off the board, taken 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bleacher Report notes his incredible run-stopping ability as he leads all rookies in tackles. They describe him as athletic enough to play sideline-to-sideline and drop into space for coverage.
The final Brown taken is easily the most surprising, with the Atlanta Falcons selecting defensive lineman Adin Huntington with the 26th overall pick.
Huntington has been an impressive success story in his time with the Browns. He went from undrafted, to making the roster, to being a key contributor on both offense and defense. Bleacher Report notes that Huntington is an undersized athlete that could develop just like Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett.
While it can be fun to hypothesize different outcomes of the draft if more information was available, the city of Cleveland should prefer to stick to the draft class they had.