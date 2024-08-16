3 Cleveland Browns Rank Near Top Of Shocking Defensive Statistic
Not only were the Cleveland Browns one of the scariest defenses to face in the NFL last season, but they return most of the same group in 2024. As the team prepares for the new season with joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, one defensive statistic from 2023 highlights a few Browns stars.
The 33rd Team calculated defensive EPA (Expected Points Added) per drive for each NFL player last season. This stat is measured to determine how well a team performs relative to expectation. In other words, the closer an offense gets to the end zone, the higher the EPA goes up. The defense is trying to prevent EPA by stopping the offense from coming away with any points on the drive.
Based on the 2023 data, Myles Garrett, Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward all finished inside the top 15.
The most shocking thing is that only players from three teams made the top 15. The Baltimore Ravens had seven players make these rankings, while the New York Jets had five.
Although it makes sense that having a collectively good defense would boost the statistics of each individual player, it may come as a surprise that some players from other strong defenses did not make the top 15.
The San Francisco 49ers gave up the second-fewest touchdowns behind the Ravens in 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs also averaged the second-fewest averaged yards per game against them behind the Browns, while also conceding one of the fewest numbers of touchdowns in the league.
Despite being stout at home, the Browns did have some letdowns defensively on the road last season. If they can be consistently dominant this season, then this statistic for 2024 could be filled with Cleveland Browns players.
Maybe Garrett, Emerson and Ward will be joined by two to five other teammates.