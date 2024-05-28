4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Will Ken Dorsey Deploy Jerry Jeudy?
Round one of OTAs is in the books for Cleveland as they return from a long holiday weekend to continue spring work on Tuesday.
There is still plenty for the Browns to sort out throughout the remainder of the offseason program before they break for summer, but as work continues with the second round of OTAs here are this week's four burning Browns questions:
What are players saying about the newest position coaches that have joined Cleveland's staff?
Starting with o-line coach Andy Dickerson, players have mentioned on several occasions already that he's very hands on. It's something that is definitely noticeable out on the field. Wyatt Teller was the latest to mention it last week:
"Coach Andy, he’s awesome. You know, he’s getting after us, making sure we’re running, making sure that we’re going to the right places and everything like that. That doesn’t change from coach to coach. It’s a little bit of a transition. It’s different. But at the end of the day, he learned under Bill. So, a lot of his techniques, a lot of his jargon is Bill stuff.”
Then there's defensive-line coach Jacques Cesaire. During rookie minicamp Mike Hall Jr. shared some insight into his coaching style:
"Very demanding like Coach [Jim] Schwartz. They hold us to a high standard and a lot of expectations, but ultimately we have to put the work in ourselves. They can only want it for us so much, but at the end of the day, it’s Mike Hall that has to come out here on the field and make it happen.”
There's usually a big deal made about guys not showing up to OTAs. Should anyone be reading into like Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper not participating for the Browns?
The short answer is no. Keeping tabs on the notable players who didn't show up is an annual practice across the league, but this phase of the program is – as Kevin Stefanski continually notes – voluntary.
No sense in getting bent out of shape about it. Garrett, for example, didn't participate in OTAs last year and people tried to label him a bad leader because he wasn't there for the early stages of installing Jim Schwartz defense. It didn't much matter when Garrett was wreaking havoc in the fall on his way to winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award.
The list of absent players last week included: Garrett, Cooper, Elijah Moore, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio, Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris and Rodney McLeod. It's a little deal that they're not there right now.
How will Ken Dorsey utilize Jerry Jeudy in this new look Browns offense?
It's still too early to know everything Dorsey has planned for Jeudy but he may have provided a small sneak peek during the open day of OTA practices last week. Jeudy was bouncing all over the offensive formations. He lined up outside, inside, even in the backfield.
Last year Cleveland tried desperately to turn Moore into their Swiss army knife offensive player. Unfortunately, the Elijah Moore package never came to fruition the way the Browns hoped. It looks like Jeudy could be next in line to assume that role in Dorsey's offense, and hopefully with better results.
What will Deshaun Watson's "ramp up" look like for the rest of the offseason program?
As Stefanski shared last week, the plan right now is to have Watson throw on alternating days. The day that was open to the media last week was his non-throwing day and there's a sense that could be the case for each week of OTAs.
Watson has talked about being more ambitious in regards to getting back out there fully but his doctors and the team have remained more conservative about it – rightfully so. I get the sense that by the third round of OTA's he'll be taking the healthy majority of first-team reps with the first team during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. The team will still be cautious though, and while I expect that we'll see a glimpse of how his arm looks during veteran minicamp I don't think we'll see him fully revved up until training camp later this summer.