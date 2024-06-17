4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Will Amari Cooper Show Up To Training Camp?
The NFL's summer break is officially upon us at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last week. The next time Browns players take the field together it will be at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia in late July.
Whether or not Amari Cooper is present remains to be seen after he skipped minicamp due to his ongoing contract situation. That is just one of the four questions on the menu for this week's 4 Burning Browns Questions:
Will the Browns resolve their contract dispute with Amari Cooper before training camp opens up?
I'm inclined to say yes. The Browns really like Cooper and the way he handles his business. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in franchise history, Cooper has proven he's still at the top of his game. Obviously he turns 30 today and there's always a weariness to paying skill players in particular once they hit that age. This feels like an extenuating circumstance though.
There are recent examples of wide receivers in their 30s getting extensions. Devante Adams received a five-year, $140 million contract the year he turned 30 in 2022. Calvin Ridley just earned a four-year $92 million deal from the Titans going into his age 30 season. At 31, Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans just received a two-year, $52 million deal this offseason. All three of those could provide a baseline for what Cooper is looking for.
The next month will be telling in terms of how motivated the Browns are to get a deal done with Cooper, but I'd imagine they figure it out either before training camp or in the first few weeks.
Could the Browns consider trading Cooper if negotiations don't go well?
I'll reiterate that I think they'll get a deal done. But one potential trade scenario that could be intriguing if the two sides can't come to an agreement centers around Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers have seemed reluctant to extend the 2020 first-round pick who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. In their quest for a Super Bowl, perhaps they'd consider a swap involving Cooper and a third-round pick for Aiyuk?
That would alleviate any hesitations the Browns may have about paying a wide receiver in his 30s, in exchange for paying one still in his mid-20s. It's probably fanciful, but just something to stew on during the dog days of summer.
What were your biggest takeaways from Browns OTAs and mandatory minicamp?
I'll start with the thing everyone wants to know about. Deshaun Watson looked really good on the last day of minicamp. He was back involved in 7-on-7s, even airing it out downfield a bit. His technique looks very fluid, which is good to see after months of not throwing the football. There were some moments during minicamp where his processing seemed a little slow, but again, that last day he seemed locked in. All things considered he looked poised to keep his promise of being ready for Week 1.
There was plenty to notice about Ken Dorsey's offense from Jerry Jeudy being utilized in different roles, to how much more motion will be utilized this year. There was also a lot of talk about receivers utilizing choice routes. It was a lot of bare bones at this point but sets the stage for more at training camp.
Couple other notes: the secondary hinted at the potential for more zone looks this year, new coaches like Duce Staley, Andy Dickerson and Jacques Cesaire bring some incredible energy to the coaching staff, Bubba Ventrone has just scratched the surface with guys he could use as returners on the new kickoff play.
Are the Browns any closer to Kevin Stefanski naming a play-caller than we were before?
Literally, closer, yes. That decision is bound to come during training camp and the preseason. What's been interesting to follow though is some of the commentary made by Stefanski and others regarding the play-calling.
At one point Jameis Winston mentioned that Dorsey was signalling in the plays at practice. A couple days later Stefanski poured called water on that, saying he doesn't always signal in the plays during practice. Watson's commentary on Dorsey's offense being a good fit for him because it resembles some of what he did in Houston. How his work with Cam Newton and Josh Allen has been beneficial to their work together in Cleveland. There's also David Njoku's comments that Dosey's offense is "juicy."
If it were up to me, Stefanski would retain the play-calling responsibilities. But Dorsey's imprint is all over the offense so it appears there's a real chance he takes on the role. We'll just have to wait and see.