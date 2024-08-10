5 Things To Watch In Browns Week 1 Preseason Matchup With Packers
Football is officially, but unofficially back in Cleveland as the Browns open up the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon.
As Kevin Stefanski shared earlier in the week quarterback Deshaun Watson and star pass rusher Myles Garrett will be among those players who don't play in this matchup. Some of the starters, however, will. It may only be the preseason, but as camp battle continue and with roster spots on the line there will be plenty to take in during Cleveland's preseason opener.
Here are five things to watch against the Packers:
1) New Offense
The Browns obviously aren't going to show too much this time of year, but the the influence of Ken Dorsey has been on full display in camp and that should continue. Watch for all the pre-snap motion, the RPO game and the vertical passing attack to show up at least show up in sports today.
2) Cedric Tillman
Tillman has had a really good camp already and now he looks for his efforts to translate to a game setting. A standout performance from the second-year wideout during the preseason may just be enough to thrust him into the No. 3 wide receiver spot and make Elijah Moore expendable.
3) The QBs
Even though the Deshaun Watson isn't playing the QBs will always be must see TV. Jameis Winston will start this game and seeing how the offense, with some starters, operates with him will be notable. Given Watson's injury history, Winston could end up playing games for the Browns at some point this season so these reps will be good for him. Beyond that there is a battle taking place between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley for the QB3 role. Those two will split the rest of the reps today and how they perform is likely to impact who has a leg up for making the roster.
4) The Rookies
This time of year is always an opportunity for rookies to start getting a feel for live game action in the NFL. Second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. should see a good amount of time against the Packers today. So too should third round pick Zak Zinter along the offensive line. Day liebacker Nathaniel Watson could see time on defense but also on special teams.
The same goes for Jamari Thrash who will take reps on offense and as a returner. Cornerback Myles Harden and defensive tackle Jowon Briggs will get plenty of playing time as well.
5) The New Kickoff
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said this week that he isn't expecting to unveil too many of his state secrete during the preseason. The early returns in this play through are that it may not produce the uptick in scoring some predicted. That doesn't mean it's not an interesting play that everyone is still trying to figure out. Seeing who is on that team for Cleveland will be notable.