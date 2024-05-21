A Guide For The Browns Upcoming Schedule: From OTAs To Training Camp Announcement
Now that rookie minicamp is behind us, Organized Team Activities happens to be the next stage of the offseason program for the Cleveland Browns. Some other NFL teams began their OTAs on Monday, while the Browns get an extra day prior to arrival at the Browns' training facility in Berea on Tuesday.
This year's OTAs are broken up between three rounds in late May and early June. The first session will run from May 21-23.
Following a break for the long holiday weekend, the Browns will reconvene in Berea after Memorial Day on May 28-30.
The final session will be one day longer than the previous two sessions as it runs from June 3-6.
Despite being a voluntary stage in the offseason program, Cleveland has usually had a fairly strong turnout at OTAs in recent times. It is really the first opportunity to get all of the players in the building following the heart of free agency and the NFL Draft. The rookies will not only get an opportunity to learn from the veterans, but numerous players will likely get an opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time.
Even though this is an opportunity to work hard and get better, building or re-establishing team chemistry feels like the biggest priority.
Following the conclusion of OTAs, we will hit the first mandatory portion of the offseason with minicamp being held from June 11-13. This three-day practice session will strictly be for the veterans on the roster.
The dates for training camp have not yet been announced, but the good news for Browns fans is that we know of a projected date for that announcement. The rumor circulating around Browns Nation is that we should learn of the training camp dates by June 20th. Not only will the dates be of interest, but the location will be as well. Last year, the Browns opened up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia. The expectation is that they will likely do the same thing again this year.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding this team again this season, so any opportunity to see clips of this group on the field is a welcome sight. We will get plenty of that over the course of the next few days and weeks.