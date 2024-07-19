Abysmal Ranking For Cleveland Browns In New NFL Power Rankings
Players for the Cleveland Browns are set to report to Berea for the start of training camp next week. The rookies are scheduled to arrive on Monday and the rest of the team should be there on Tuesday. As training camp gets closer and closer, so does the actual season.
Despite returning a vast majority of the team's talent and coming off an 11-6 season with a playoff birth, the assumption would be that Cleveland would be getting some respect. Instead, there have been plenty of unfavorable record predictions in recent times and now a 32-team power ranking that gives the Browns a very low spot.
Not only did FanDuel rank the Cleveland Browns below the other four teams in the AFC North in their newly-released power rankings, but they actually put the Browns in the bottom half of the league. At No. 22 overall, the Browns sit just below the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.
As for the rest of the AFC North, they all made it in the first half of FanDuel's power rankings headed into the next season. The Baltimore Ravens are No. 2, just behind the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. With the return of Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals get a high ranking of No. 5 overall. The Pittsburgh Steelers do not get nearly the same respect as the previous two on this list, but they still rank at No. 16.
Last season the entire AFC North finished above .500 and with the talent on paper for all four franchises, there could be a good chance that we see that happen again.
The Cleveland Browns have a great chance to start the season off strong by beating the Dallas Cowboys at home to open the season on September 8th. The Cowboys happen to rank at No. 7 on this list.
If Cleveland manages to get off to a fast start in 2024, then they could be on track to back-to-back playoff appearances. That will prove plenty of recent predictions to be incorrect, including this one.
