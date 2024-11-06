After Trade Deadline What Draft Picks Do Browns Have In 2025?
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and the Cleveland Browns stayed mostly pat, despite weeks of rumors swirling about potential trades that they could have pursued.
In the end, Cleveland pulled the trigger on one deal, trading veteran DE Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions along with a 2026 seventh round pick for a 2025 fifth rounder and 2026 sixth rounder.
It's the second trade the Browns made this season with the idea of stockpiling picks for the 1025 NFL Draft. Last month, they shipped Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills along with a 2025 sixth round pick, netting a 2025 third rounder and 2026 seventh rounder in return.
Now that the trade deadline has passed and the Browns pick accumulation is complete (for now) here are all the picks they own for next April's NFL Draft:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)
As things stand right now, the Browns are currently slated to have the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. That said, at 2-7 overall, Cleveland is lumped together with eight other teams who have two wins at this point. Two additional teams in the Jets and Cowboys have just three wins. That cluster of teams at the bottom of the standings will all be jockeying for draft position over the course of the remaining nine weeks of the season.