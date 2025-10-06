Alarming data proves how bad Cleveland Browns offense has been
If you think the Cleveland Browns have been bad offensively, the statistics back you up.
The Browns are 1-4. Fresh off the heels of the team’s meltdown in London against the Minnesota Vikings, the statistics are not painting any more positivity about how dreadful this season has been.
According to TruMedia, the Browns are ranked dead last in points per drive. They are 31st in touchdowns scored per drive, team passer rating and EPA per drive.
To make things worse, the Browns are ranked 30th in EPA per play as well as yards per pass attempt.
The Browns are 27th in the league in pressure rate allowed. They are second in the NFL for passes dropped, according to PFF.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski took control of his offense when the team fired Ken Dorsey after last season’s three-win debacle. The offense never clicked last year, and the zombified version of Stefanski’s offense that worked with Joe Flacco in 2023 was consistently bad.
But things have not improved offensively for Stefanski’s offense this season – and pressure is starting to mount. Stefanski is calling his offense, but the team cannot score more than 20 points. Last season, the hybrid Stefanski and Dorsey offense scored more than 20 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos late in the season.
But prior to that? Stefanski’s offense has not scored 20 points or more since the Browns defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to clinch the NFL Playoffs.
These stats put the issues with the Browns in plain view. The offensive line can’t block. The wide receivers can’t catch. And passes have not only been inaccurate, but also not very far down the field. It’s no wonder the team struggles to score points.
Stefanski is now 41-48 as the head coach of the Browns. He is in his sixth season, and optimism for this football season seems to have hit a new low.
The Browns had a lead with three minutes to go against the Vikings. But their lack of offensive ability caused just 11 seconds to bleed off the clock. This allowed Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Carson Wentz to manufacture an 80-yard touchdown drive that gave Cleveland their fourth defeat of the season.
Stefanski’s two Coach of the Year awards seem further away each week, as Cleveland’s head coach desperately needs to stack a few wins together as pressure mounts.
The Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday – a place Cleveland has not won a regular season game in more than two decades.