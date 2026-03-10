Browns Fans Should Be Able To End Kevin Stefanski Arguments in 2026

Cleveland Browns fans were torn on Kevin Stefanski for years. He was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, but also won a total of eight games between 2024 and 2025. Specifically, fans of Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson felt Stefanski was holding both players back.

The eight wins in two seasons signaled the end for the head coach, who immediately became a top option on the open market. The Atlanta Falcons quickly snatched him up, along with former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Todd Monken is now in as head coach and if he struggles at all, some fans may become angry at ownership for moving on. That will only be more true if Stefanski can succeed with his new quarterback in Atlanta: Tua Tagovailoa.

The Falcons recently signed Tagovailoa, pairing him with fellow southpaw Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Tua is arguably now a "retread" quarterback, hoping Stefanski can unlock his full potential.

Kevin Stefanski can prove his true value in spite of the Browns

The Browns are desperate to have a coach in place who can develop a franchise quarterback. Stefanski, arguably, could not do that with Baker Mayfield and never got Watson back to his old heights. Yet he did seemingly unlock Joe Flacco in 2023 and came up with gameplans that led to wins under both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker.

So why should Browns fans care how he does with Tagovailoa and/or Penix?

As fans are well aware, ownership decided to keep Andrew Berry in place as general manager. He picks the players, and thus, the quarterbacks. The organization clearly thought Stefanski was no longer able to unlock the full potential of Berry's players.

If Monken makes Sanders or Watson look not even elite, but competent, Berry and the Haslams will be vindicated. But if 2025's results repeat, Monken could be a one-and-done coach and Berry may be out the door before a crucial 2027 draft.

The worst-case scenario for the Browns is for Monken to struggle and for Stefanski to succeed with Tua in Atlanta. That would put Berry in the spotlight, heat up the "Stefanski Wars," and likely lead ownership to make another major change.

Should Browns fans be rooting for the Falcons to struggle? That is good and fine, however, it does nothing to change anything in Cleveland. All that matters now is whether or not Monken can work some magic with whoever is on the quarterback depth chart when training camp begins.