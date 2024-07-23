Amari Cooper Reports For Camp After Receiving Pay Raise From Browns
Conflict averted. Cleveland Browns top wideout Amari Cooper officially reported for training camp on Wednesday after the two sides finalized terms of a restructured deal.
According to multiple reports, Cooper received a $5 million pay raise for 2024, while the organization guaranteed the full amount of the $20 million scheduled for the final year of his current deal. Half of that $20 million was turned into a signing bonus that he receives immediately, while the $5 million increase comes int he form of incentives for the upcoming season.
The agreement comes just in the nick of time for Cleveland as veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Wednesday. Now it puts to bed any concerns over the five-time Pro Bowler holding out over the next month. Cooper had already skipped the team's mandatory minicamp back in June.
Notably, this re-worked deal gets Cooper in the building for the start of camp, but offers no guarantee of the pass-catchers future with the franchise beyond 2024. Much has been said about Cooper's importance in the Browns offense and as the top weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cooper did turn 30 this offseason however, an age that tends to be a red flag for teams – particularly for skill position players – as a figurative beginning of the end in terms of their production.
To this point Cooper has shown no signs of slowing down just yet. In each of his first two seasons in Cleveland, Cooper has registered over 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first Browns wideout to accomplish that feat in the history of the franchise.