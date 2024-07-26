Amari Cooper Shares Bold Desires About His Browns Future
The Browns didn't want to open up training camp without top wide receiver Amari Cooper.
So despite a few weeks of uncertainty surrounding his status with the team, the two sides found a middle ground. By guaranteeing the entirety of the $20 million owed to Cooper in 2024 and tacking on an extra $5 million in incentives, the Browns got their top wideout to show up to camp on time.
Admittedly, it wasn't everything Cooper wanted in a deal. But for now, it was enough.
"Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I've earned it," he explained. "But you can't always get what you wish for all the time, but it's definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that's what I'll do."
If Cooper had if his way, the team would have added a few more years on the deal. Entering his age 30 season though, Browns general manager Andrew Berry decided against an extension for Cooper. Instead he did enough to get Cooper to attend camp, without any promises beyond this season.
That leaves plenty of uncertainty about his future with the franchise. If it was up to Cooper, he'd finish his career in Brown and Orange.
"Yeah, I would [like to finish my career here]," the five-time Pro Bowler said. I'm really the type of guy, I don't really like change. I mean, if change happens, which a lot of times it inevitably does, you have to be able to adjust and adapt to any situation. So I'm very adaptable, but at the same time, I don't necessarily like the change. So, yeah, I want to be here."
The Alabama product is plenty comfortable in Cleveland. In his first two seasons he became the first Browns wideout to post back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
He's been a perfect fit for Cleveland's offense to this point. He's also developed great chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Which will be pivotal for 2024 with Watson returning from a shoulder injury.
"Like I said before, I definitely want to be here," said Cooper. "It's been great here so far, and like I said before, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I like the guys, I like the camaraderie of the team. I like Deshaun, I like Kevin. He likes to get me the ball, so I'm fine with that. So yeah, I definitely want to be here."