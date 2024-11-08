Analyst Delivers Bold Prediction On Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns are in flux at quarterback, and while Jameis Winston displayed some brilliance in Week 8, he came crashing back down to earth last Sunday.
So, just how will the Browns handle their situation under center the rest of the season?
Zac Jackson of The Athletic has offered a rather bold prediction, stating that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will displace Winston as the starter at some point.
" ... Because the Browns don’t have a quarterback of the future despite having more than $170 million in salary-cap commitments to Deshaun Watson, they probably have to let Thompson-Robinson play so the second-year quarterback can get important experience and the team can get a full evaluation," Jackson wrote. "It’s too early to know if Cleveland will give Thompson-Robinson a bunch of games or just a couple, but this feels inevitable."
Thompson-Robinson, who played his collegiate football at UCLA, was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in eight games and made three starts during his rookie campaign, throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 53.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 51.2.
Obviously, it wasn't a very inspiring effort.
The 24-year-old has seen brief action this season, going 11-for-24 with 82 yards and a couple of picks. Again, not great.
Still, given that the Browns are going nowhere this year, it would make sense to at least give Thompson-Robinson a shot to see what he has.
Winston is 30 years old and is only on a one-year deal, so he may end up taking his talents elsewhere in free agency.
Cleveland might as well turn the reins over to Thompson-Robinson.