Analyst Guesses Why Browns Have Not Benched Deshaun Watson
Many are calling for the Cleveland Browns to bench quarterback Deshaun Watson in the midst of the team's 1-4 start, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Watson at the moment.
While some are wondering exactly why Stefanski is keeping Watson under center, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has identified a potential reason: Nick Chubb.
"I get the feeling the Browns want to give Deshaun Watson some time to work with Nick Chubb, whose return could be imminent," Gagnon wrote. "When the struggling quarterback continues to fail to deliver under those circumstances, the organization's hands will essentially be tied."
Chubb has not yet played this season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury he suffered last September. However, he appears to be nearing a return, and it is entirely possible that the Browns want to see how their offense looks with Chubb before making any major decisions.
That being said, you have to wonder what Cleveland can expect from Chubb at this point.
Not only has running back not played in over a year, but he is coming off of an injury that many felt would be career-altering when it occurred.
Are the Browns really anticipating that Chubb will step on the field and immediately light it up?
Of course, it's also possible that Cleveland simply does not feel that Jameis Winston would represent a better option. At least not for the future. Plus, Watson does have that fully guaranteed $230 million contract, so the Browns may feel obligated to ride it out with him for the time being.
Whatever the case may be, times are tough in Cleveland.