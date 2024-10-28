Analyst Reveals Rough Take for Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns were forced to make a quarterback change in Week 8 due to Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending torn Achilles. Jameis Winston ended up getting the start against the Baltimore Ravens.
Fans had been calling for Winston to replace Watson for a couple of weeks. At the very least, seeing what he could do could have ignited the hope surrounding the Browns.
Well, after his starting debut with Cleveland yesterday in his first game replacing Watson, he led the team to a huge 29-24 win over a team that many think could win the Super Bowl. Winston also put up monstrous numbers.
Winston ended up completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Those numbers are elite. He even set a new franchise record for most passing yards by a quarterback making his starting debut with the Browns.
Following the big game from Winston and coming through with a win, one NFL analyst spoke out with a rough take about Watson.
Tony Grossi, a popular analyst, took to X and made a short and sweet observation. He stated that it's obvious Cleveland is a better team without Watson on the field.
Truthfully, no one can argue with his take. It's a rough thing to hear for Watson, but the facts are the facts.
For the first time all season long, the Browns' offense actually looked competent. They looked competitive and had a fire lit under them. Finally, they came through with a win against a very good football team.
At 30 years old, Winston has started showing that he is a better NFL quarterback than Watson. He'll need to continue proving that throughout the rest of the season, but this does not help Watson's odds of returning as the starting quarterback next season.
Unfortunately, Cleveland is stuck for two more years with Watson's contract. But, that does not mean that they have to start him. They could simply leave him on the bench.
Whether Winston ends up being a guy that sticks with the Browns for a few years or the franchise goes out and brings in a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team's performance without him yesterday is a very bad look for Watson.