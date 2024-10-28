Analyst Reveals Rough Take for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Post-game thoughts on Browns 29, Ravens 24:

🏈 Pretty obvious they’re a better team w/o Watson.

🏈 Dawand Jones might have future at LT after all.

🏈 Good for Tillman, Jeudy, Moore.

🏈 JOK & Diabate balled out.

🏈 It’s not too late to make a run to save the culture.