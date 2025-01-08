Analyst Sends NFL Draft Warning to Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and chances are, they will be selecting a quarterback in April.
The question is, which quarterback will they select?
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are universally considered the two best signal-caller prospects in this class, but the Browns surely favor one over the other.
Justin Melo of The Draft Network feels that Cleveland may actually need to consider trading up to the top spot to ensure it gets its guy.
"Trade-ups from No. 2 are fairly rare, but if the Browns want to secure their specific target, they may need to ensure another QB-needy team doesn't leapfrog them," Melo wrote.
The Tennessee Titans, who will also unquestionably be taking a quarterback, own the No. 1 overall pick. The question is, is it worth the Browns surrendering massive draft capital in order to move up one slot when they will be able to draft a signal-caller anyway?
Unless Cleveland feels there is a massive gap between Sanders and Ward one way or the other, the Browns may be better served staying put and going with whoever is remaining of the two.
The last thing Cleveland wants to do is find itself in another situation where it is lacking draft picks, especially considering that the Browns are on the precipice of an all-out rebuild.
Cleveland entered 2024 with lofty expectations, but finished just 3-14. While the Browns had a plethora of issues up and down the roster, their biggest problem was certainly under center.
It's time for Cleveland to rectify the problem.