Analytical models give the Browns these probabilities of making the playoffs
As thoughts on the possibility of postseason play start creeping in -- little by little -- around the NFL during the month of October, the sense of urgency for the Cleveland Browns to turn their 2025 season around becomes more urgent.
It’s not easy to recover from a 1-5 record to start the season, but the Browns took a step in the right direction this past Sunday, beating up the Dolphins to end a three-game losing skid and leaving the cellar in the AFC North standings. There is, of course, still a long way to go.
However, even as improbable as it might seem now at just 2-5 and looking up to current divisional leaders Steelers (4-2), nothing is off the table just yet for Cleveland.
According to ESPN’ Analytics model, the Browns still possess a 3.6 percent chance to make the playoffs. While that figure might not elicit great optimism, it still beats the odds given to four other AFC franchises: Raiders, Dolphins, Titans and Jets.
And, even a division title isn’t outside the realm of possibility, either. According to this same model, Cleveland still has a 1.6 percent chance of conquering the AFC North, a slight bump up from the 1 percent from last week, before beating Miami.
The NFL’s Next Gen Stats model is a little more optimistic regarding the Browns playoff chances, putting them at 5 percent at the moment.
Of course, Cleveland still sits far away from the Steelers when discussing playoff probabilities, with ESPN Analytics giving them a 73.2 percent chance of making it into the postseason and a 64.2 percent probability of winning the AFC North.
Notwithstanding, as long as that number doesn’t reach zero, there is always a chance to build up some momentum along the way, and ride a winning streak into the playoffs. The thing is, that needs to start right away for the Browns, as there is no time to waste. And, their next opponent might not be as forgiving as the last one.
Browns will head to Foxborough on Sunday for an AFC showdown against the 5-2 Patriots who are tied for the second-best record in the conference.
While they are +7 point underdogs for the matchup at the moment, the Browns surely must be feeling very positive about their last outing based on what we saw from Quinshon Judkins, primarily, but also from Tyson Campbell and Mason Graham, among others.