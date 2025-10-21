How the Browns are looking to establish winning streak and turn new page on season
The Cleveland Browns finally were able to celebrate another Victory Monday this week.
After falling to 1-5 on the campaign, the Browns bounced back with a big-time win over the Miami Dolphins, 31-9, ending a three-game losing skid. All three sides of the ball looked sharp for the Browns as the offense found the endzone multiple times, the defense forced turnovers and the special teams group did everything well.
Rookie Quinshon Judkins dashed for three touchdowns and over 80 yards, for yet another breakout performance in his first year in the league. Recently acquired cornerback, Tyson Campbell, found his role with the team as well as he hauled in a bal and took off for a pick-six.
However, Cleveland cannot jump too far ahead of themselves.
It really is just win No. 2 on the season and they must look to carry this momentum forward, a sentiment that defensive end Myles Garrett echoed after the game.
"[We] rallied and we got a win in a fashion which we can appreciate, but that's not enough, and we gotta continue to do that," Garrett said. "One win is one thing, but we've gotta turn this into a habit, an addiction. It's gotta be an obsession to win and win like this. And so we gotta keep on chasing that feeling."
The Browns have not won back-to-back games since the end of the 2023 season.
At that time, the starting quarterback was veteran Joe Flacco, who led the team to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the team was upended by the Houston Texans, 45-14.
Consistency is important, and its obvious that for the past two seasons the team has been lacking it. Prior to the game against the Dolphins, safety Grant Delpit sounded off on his frustrations with the Browns' ability to win games.
"Obviously, it's frustrating," he said. "You do all you can do to stay together as a team, try to get that winning feeling back. I don't even know what winning feels like. I forgot that feeling. It's really just chasing that feeling and trying to do everything you can to get that back and not turning on each other because that can happen, that's your season. So hopefully, just staying together and find a way to get one win so it can multiply."
Well, they got that one win and have bounced up to 2-5 on the season. The nice thing is that the Browns' gauntlet to start the season is nearly over. After the bye week, they will be clashing against a handful of struggling teams.
Of the three sides of the ball, head coach Kevin Stefanski hopes to clean up, spotlighting the rushing attack.
"There's still things we can definitely be better [at] in the run game that we're going to make sure we clean up," Stefanski said Monday. "But I think as you saw, when it's blocked well, we have runners, plural, and obviously Quinshon yesterday [Sunday], but we got guys that can run away from defenders, can break tackles, those type of things. So really pleased to see those guys be on point with everything in the running game."
Judkins is now up to 109 rushes for 467 yards and five touchdowns, while also tagging on nine catches for 62 yards. Outside of him, rookie Dylan Sampson and fifth-year Jerome Ford have all been chopped down on the totum pole. They aren't necessarily bad players, but there roles have been wishy-washy since Judkins emerged as RB1.
The rest of the offense is still trying to find its footing with Gabriel leading the charge. The former Oregon Duck is very conservative with the ball, showing that he won't win you the game or lose you it.
Which might actually be a good thing for Cleveland.
With many question marks surrounding the future of the organization, one thing Cleveland can grab onto is the win from this past weekend with hopes of rattling of a win streak.
The Browns will look to keep finding winning ways as they travel on the road to Gillette Stadium, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26.
Fortunately, Cleveland will have a bye the week after to collect themselves and prepare for the back half of the season.