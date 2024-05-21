Andrew Berry Hires Former Boss, Chris Polian, To Browns' Front Office
The Browns continue to improve their personnel staff and on Monday they made another big splash. Former Washington Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian is joining the Cleveland Browns' front office as a special advisor.
Polian is quite familiar with his new home in Northeast Ohio. Polian grew up in Western New York when his father and hall-of-famer, Bill Polian was the general manager of the Buffalo Bills. Polian then attended John Carroll University where he played college football and prepared for his future in the NFL.
After his time at JCU, he spent time in seven different NFL franchises with his longest stint coming in Indianapolis, where he held five different positions from 1998 to 2011. His final role was assistant president and general manager.
During his time in Indianapolis, the Colts boasted a record of 143-81 and won seven AFC South Championships. They made it to the top of the mountain one time in 2006 when the Colts took down the Bears in a rainy Super Bowl.
In his last role, he was the director of pro personnel in Washington from 2021 until 2023.
Browns' current general manager Andrew Berry worked under Polian as a scout in Indianapolis starting in 2009. He worked with Polian for his final two seasons in Indy before Polian's departure. Berry would stay for four more seasons.
The hire of Polian is now the second former boss that Andrew Berry has added to his staff. The first was Ryan Grigson, who he hired in 2020.
Cleveland is doing its best to fill their building with the top football minds around. Polian is the latest name that has been added to a roster of football coaches and staff that are considered royalty in NFL circles.
The Browns are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for a Super Bowl championship in 2024.