Andrew Berry Picks His Side In Browns Future Stadium Debate
Whether or not the Browns should renovate their current stadium or build a new state-of-the-art- domed facility in Brook Park is a hotly contested debate among Browns fans at the moment.
So while team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam litigate the situation with state and local governments, everyone around this team is making their stance known. That includes vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, who met with the media for the first time during training camp on Monday. His answer has far more to do with his team than his own personal desires.
"Personally think that we are paying these guys to be athletes as opposed to gladiators," said Berry. "So I prefer the dome solution. I prefer to be indoors. I think that’s better for the team. And I also think, being in the Midwest, with the elements and everything, it’s better for our fans as well."
One of the biggest arguments cited for renovating the current stadium along the lakefront in downtown Cleveland centers around the idea that the Browns have some sort of home field advantage when they play in the elements against other teams. The biggest problem with that is that inclement weather actually creates a disadvantage for both teams. Truth be told, during the colder months, the Browns are generally practicing inside themselves, which gives Berry's point even more validity.
When team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam gave updates on the stadium situation on Saturday, they made it clear the fans are at the core of their decision making process. Something Berry also endorsed.
"It creates a better fan experience late in the year when we’re making those playoff pushes," Berry added. "But I do, I do want to emphasize any solution is a good solution. We’re happy whether it’s a renovation, a build, you know, whatever, because it just means that our home environment is that much more of a home field advantage here in Cleveland.”
The Haslams continue to say that the Brook Park project remains only one of the two options on the table at the moment. And that a potential renovation to the current stadium hasn't been ruled out just yet. However, the clock is ticking on a decision to be made.
With the team's lease on the current stadium up in 2028 plans will need to start coming together sooner rather than later, especially if the end result is moving into a new stadium following that season. Either way, you can add Berry to the list of important figures that are joining "team dome."