Andrew Siciliano Named New Play-By-Play Voice Cleveland Browns

The Browns announced reveal that Andrew Siciliano will assume the role after Jim Donovan stepped down last week

Spencer German

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
For 25 years Jim Donovan brought Cleveland Browns football games to life for fans everywhere. Now a new voice will handle the play-by-play duties for the Browns on game days this fall.

On Thursday the team announced that former NFL Network host and noted Browns fan, Andrew Siciliano will be the play-play-by-play-play-by-play voice of the franchise this season. The announcement comes after Donovan announced he was retiring from the post last week to focus on his battle with cancer.

Spencer German

