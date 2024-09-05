Andrew Siciliano Named New Play-By-Play Voice Cleveland Browns
The Browns announced reveal that Andrew Siciliano will assume the role after Jim Donovan stepped down last week
For 25 years Jim Donovan brought Cleveland Browns football games to life for fans everywhere. Now a new voice will handle the play-by-play duties for the Browns on game days this fall.
On Thursday the team announced that former NFL Network host and noted Browns fan, Andrew Siciliano will be the play-play-by-play-play-by-play voice of the franchise this season. The announcement comes after Donovan announced he was retiring from the post last week to focus on his battle with cancer.
