Assistant Coach Stump Mitchell back with Browns in 2022

After missing much of last season, Stump Mitchell will be back with the team in 2022.

Stump Mitchell, the Cleveland Browns running back coach, missed the final 10 games of the season in 2021 after undergoing two separate procedures on a previous knee injury.

One that didn’t allow him to get around as well, caused issues simply walking around the practice field. Mitchell is now back with the team, as of the end of February.

Mitchell is entering his fourth season with the Browns and works with the best running back room in the NFL.

“I think this is probably the first time I ever missed coaching a game, either in college or the NFL," Mitchell said in a recent interview.

Mitchell and football date back upwards of five decades. He’s always been around it and probably always will. Mitchell is back with the team and will be ready to go for the 2022 season next fall.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!