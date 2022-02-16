Skip to main content
Bengals announce extension for Zac Taylor through 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, are extending their head coach a few more years.

Zac Taylor has to be very happy with his professional career as of late. Fresh off a Super Bow appearance, the Cincinnati Bengals is being signed to a contract extension through the 2026 NFL season. Taylor will be around in the Queen City a bit longer.

Cincinnati went 10-7 in the regular season and ended up in the final game. Taylor coached the most improved team in the NFL and is now reaping the benefits.

When Taylor played the Los Angeles Rams, he went up against the team he was an assistant with for two years. As well as a head coach he worked under. Just goes to show the quick rise that Taylor has made. Another young coach in the NFL that has quickly emerged.

Taylor is 16-32-1 in his head coaching career, but he’s never had a ton of talent till this season. Next year will be the tell-all on Taylor, can he lead his team to the same place.

