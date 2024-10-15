BREAKING: Browns Trade Star WR Amari Cooper to Bills
After a 1-5 start to the season, it was widely anticipated that the Cleveland Browns would be active in trade discussions. Now, they have made their first massive move of the trade season.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns have pulled the trigger on a massive trade that sends star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
Cleveland will be getting a 2025 third and seventh-round pick. The Browns will also ship out a 2025 sixth-round pick along with Cooper.
Needless to say, this is a big-time trade for both teams. For Cleveland, it's somewhat admitting that the 2024 season has been a failure. On the other side of the deal, the Bills are going all-in to compete.
So far this season, Cooper has not played up to the level that many expected. In some ways, it has appeared that he hasn't wanted to play for the Browns. After some offseason drama, a toll may have been taken on the relationship that was impossible to fix.
Cooper has caught 24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns so far this season in six games. He simply hasn't been the No. 1 wide receiver that the fans had come to know and expect.
A change of scenery will likely help him get back on track. Playing within an offense led by Josh Allen has to be an exciting opportunity for the 30-year-old wideout.
Looking closer at things for Cleveland, this trade was one made out of necessity. Cooper hasn't been producing and the team is nowhere close to being a contender right now. Being able to land a third-round pick is big for the franchise.
Following the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns have been depeted of valuable draft capital. Adding a third-round pick will give them a chance to land another talented young piece in the offseason.
All of that being said, this could be the first of multiple moves for Cleveland. Cooper was expected to be moved and Buffalo was able to capitalize on the Browns' bad start to the year.