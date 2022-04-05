Skip to main content

Browns announce re-signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin

Cleveland Browns have re-signed their kicker from last season.

Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to the team.

McLaughlin was the primary kicker for Cleveland in 2021 and made 15-of-21 field goal attempts. Also, McLaughlin made 36-of-37 extra point attempts last season.

Over the course of his career, McLaughlin has made 75.5 percent of his kicks and 97 percent of his extra points.

McLaughlin was best last year from distance. The kicker made all four of the field goal attempts from 50+ yards that he attempted. That includes a kick from 57 yards against the Chicago Bears, which is good for the third longest in team history.

McLaughlin was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an un-drafted free agent three years ago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chris Blewitt kicked five field goals for the team last year and made just two. The Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez to a contract yesterday. 

With today’s kicker signing, the Browns at least have their kickers in place. Completion could be brought along, but the Browns seem to be put at punter. A kicker competition could ensue and the best kicker will win. That likely wouldn’t happen until training camp and the three preseason games.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work , draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

C8E494FE-B6A8-44F1-ABF7-27552DA348F4
News

Tracker: NFL Draft Prospects Visiting Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little20 hours ago
757360F1-2F01-4C42-888D-1305EF09E450
News

Browns signing former Green Bay Packers punter

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Jadeveon Clowney s Play May Warrant Extension
Featured Content

Without a 1st Round Pick, Browns Likely Address Edge on Day 2; Projecting the Best Fits

By Pete SmithApr 4, 2022
64D4D67A-ED67-4569-B7FA-84230C333E66
News

Browns interested in receiving threat

By Brandon LittleApr 3, 2022
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores a touchdown during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Kns Tennessee Alabama Football Bp
Featured Content

Browns NFL Draft Profile: John Metchie III, WR Alabama

By Sam PenixApr 3, 2022
May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Hosting Football Camp in Ghana

By Brandon LittleApr 2, 2022
3C2D0100-5454-4AAA-9E89-95634DDFBF05
News

Could WR Will Fuller to the Cleveland Browns be heating up?

By Brandon LittleApr 1, 2022
Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) looks for a receiver during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Raiders Sign Former Browns Quarterback Nick Mullens

By Brandon LittleApr 1, 2022