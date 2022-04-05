Browns announce re-signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin

Cleveland Browns have re-signed their kicker from last season.

Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to the team.

McLaughlin was the primary kicker for Cleveland in 2021 and made 15-of-21 field goal attempts. Also, McLaughlin made 36-of-37 extra point attempts last season.

Over the course of his career, McLaughlin has made 75.5 percent of his kicks and 97 percent of his extra points.

McLaughlin was best last year from distance. The kicker made all four of the field goal attempts from 50+ yards that he attempted. That includes a kick from 57 yards against the Chicago Bears, which is good for the third longest in team history.

McLaughlin was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an un-drafted free agent three years ago.

Chris Blewitt kicked five field goals for the team last year and made just two. The Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez to a contract yesterday.

With today’s kicker signing, the Browns at least have their kickers in place. Completion could be brought along, but the Browns seem to be put at punter. A kicker competition could ensue and the best kicker will win. That likely wouldn’t happen until training camp and the three preseason games.

