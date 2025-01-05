Browns Coach Curiously Non-Committal On Deshaun Watson Future
The nature of Deshaun Watson's contract prevents the Cleveland Browns from moving on from him this offseason. That means it's a guarantee that he is back with the franchise in 2025 in some capacity. What his role looks like, however, is uncertain.
Speaking on Sunday, following the team's 35-10 season finale loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remained curiously non-committal on the subject of whether or not he believed Watson could still be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.
"I think the number one thing for Deshaun is he has to get healthy," Cleveland's head man said. "He's working hard towards that goal, obviously, and then we need to be more consistent. And that's at the quarterback position, that's at every position, certainly on the team, but speaking specifically to the offense, we need more consistent play. But for Deshaun, the number one thing that he needs to do is get healthy."
It wasn't a no, but it also wasn't a yes. It's also a far cry from Stefanski claiming Watson gives the team the best chance to win following the team's Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
One week later, Watson's season came to an end due to an Achilles tear, marking the second consecutive year where he suffered a season-ending injury. Now his recovery from that injury is framing how the team talks about his future with the franchise.
The responds sets an interesting tone for the Browns as they enter an offseason with a plethora of questions. There may be none bigger than how they'll address their starting quarterback, and the rest of the quarterback room around that starter. Much of 2024 was spent creating a Deshaun Watson utopia of sorts, which included declining to bring back veteran Joe Flacco to avoid a QB controversy and turning instead to Jameis Winston, who formed quite the kinship with Watson.
This year, Stefanski is keeping an open mind when it comes to filling out the quarterback depth chart.
"I don't think of it in those terms necessarily," Stefanski said in regards to filling the room with QBs with similar play-styles to Watson. "I think we need to, whatever we look at as an organization, and guys that are available and who we bring back at every position. I would love to bring everybody back. It's not possible, unfortunately they have these roster rules that get in the way. But we'll see how it all shakes out."
The same can be said about the team's search fora new offensive coordinator, after parting ways with Ken Dorsey after a single season overseeing the offense. Dorsey's hiring last offseason was done with Watson in mind, pairing him with an offensive mind that could cater to his skillset. It didn't work and Dorsey paid the price. One year later, Stefanski is taking a different approach to filling the void.
"I think we’ll talk to a bunch of different guys, and get some different perspectives, but there’s a lot of
work to be done there," said Stefanski. "We are looking for somebody to come in and help us sharing in a vision where we can go play sound explosive offensive football. I feel confident that we'll be able to do that."
A common theme among the offensive players cleaning out their lockers on Sunday was that the Browns seemed to lack – or maybe more accurately – get away from their identity. Perhaps one of the biggest causes of Cleveland's identity crisis, is that it revolved too much around Watson.
"I think it's just creating our own identity is what this team needs," veteran tackle Jack Conklin said. "I think creating around an individual makes things tough for everybody else. So I think you got to stick with what this team's been built around and if we can do that I think we can have a lot of success with that part of it."
Those sentiments were echoed by the Conklin's offensive line mate Joel Bitonio, who believes they can find success doing what they did in the previous seasons under Stefanski.
“The marriage of the run and the pass, you take your shots with some play-action heavy things," the 11-year veteran said. "I think it's what we've had the most success under, and I think it's what Coach Stefanski is most comfortable with. The line was kind of built that way as well. I thought me and Wyatt [Teller] as pullers running some outside zone, I think that was what I did well in my career, and I probably pulled less than 10 times this year overall."
As Stefanski and company look for answers to correct a dreadful 3-14 season, nothing seems off the table.